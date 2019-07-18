A new kind of burlesque show in Nevada City

Imagine coming to Nevada City for the first time. You ask some friendly locals what the nightlife is like. Now, if this happened only 10 years ago, the answer might’ve been something like, “not much happens at night,” but today it’s a much different story. These friendly locals tell you about an underground music venue — that’s literally underground — and tonight there’s a show! You head down the dark staircase to the thudding of the music below to find a recently renovated venue with a full bar, brand new sound system, a killer DJ lineup… and there’s a burlesque show that’s about to start. You stop for a moment to thank your lucky stars that you met those friendly locals, then you head out onto the dance floor for a night to remember.

Truth or Dare Productions has been bringing Nevada County the best in burlesque, cabaret, and stage entertainment for the better part of six years and we would like to invite you to our newest collaboration that will combine captivating burlesque, DJ’s, dance, magic, and interactive art in an intimate setting. We are geared up to bring you themed dance party events. Dubbed “Romp Riot!,” Truth Or Dare Productions has teamed up with Haven Theater (formerly Haven Underground) to bring Nevada County’s dance and party scene a monthly place to let loose. The dynamic duo, Nick Fedoroff and Cybil Unrest, saw a missing element in the county’s nightlife… a place to dance all night with your friends for a reasonable price. Noticing that they themselves wanted a fun, clean venue that you could come to for a dance party with DJ’s, go-go dancers, interactive art, cocktails (yes, the Haven now has a full bar), and an electric atmosphere. With a huge cherry-on-top, you get to keep dancing into the night after last call and leave with money in your pocket. It’s a win-win.

Haven is the perfect venue in Nevada City to host an all-night dance party. Truth or Dare will be bringing the entertainment, music, and some surprises to Haven and you will experience an exciting, fun, and memorable dance night. Haven will provide signature cocktails, drink specials, and their rocking sound system. Truth or Dare will kick off the night with their signature burlesque show madness followed by DJs that will keep the party dancing and singing to sweet tunes that complement the nights theme. “90s Neon vs 70s Disco!” Bust out your finest neon accouterments for the black lights and a big splash of sequins to match the disco ball!

With Nick Fedoroff at the helm as your emcee and entertainment tour guide for the evening, you know you’ll be in good hands. Fedoroff will be introducing Nevada City nightlife to some of Truth or Dare’s favorite DJs and burlesque performers such as Roxie Rochambeau, Dabby Longlegs, Leon G. Ray, Chris Marcum, Cybil Unrest, Whiskey Kiss, Guy Vigor, Scarlett Letter, DJ Lieutenant Dan, DJ BACKPALM, and more. And headlining this impressive lineup will be DJ Lady Char, who is no stranger to keeping the energy and fun at maximum at burlesque shows from San Francisco and Sacramento.

Truth or Dare will provide a variety of party perks such as ticket giveaways and a vast selection of mixed interactive experiences. If that’s not enough, Truth or Dare will be bringing this type of entertainment every first Saturday of the month with a wild and exciting theme with the next one just two weeks away on Aug. 3 — Graffiti Animal Party VS Old School Hip Hop & Break. Get ready to dance. Get ready to sing. Get ready to wish some nights lasted forever at this month’s debut of Romp Riot! Join us Saturday.