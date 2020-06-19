A new chapter for LeeAnn Brook Fine Art | TheUnion.com
A new chapter for LeeAnn Brook Fine Art

Submitted to The Union

After nearly five years in downtown Nevada City, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art has re-invented the gallery into a new way of doing business. Brook closed her Broad Street location this March and transitioned to a private home studio close to town. This more intimate setting offers a smaller, more personal experience where she meets with collectors on an appointment-only basis. Brook still features a select group of the gallery’s original artists, as well as her own work. Collectors and guests can also purchase and view work at her new online store.

Read more about her latest news and see the new work in her May/June newsletter here: https://conta.cc/2N5AEQo

