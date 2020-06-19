A new chapter for LeeAnn Brook Fine Art
After nearly five years in downtown Nevada City, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art has re-invented the gallery into a new way of doing business. Brook closed her Broad Street location this March and transitioned to a private home studio close to town. This more intimate setting offers a smaller, more personal experience where she meets with collectors on an appointment-only basis. Brook still features a select group of the gallery’s original artists, as well as her own work. Collectors and guests can also purchase and view work at her new online store.
Read more about her latest news and see the new work in her May/June newsletter here: https://conta.cc/2N5AEQo
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User