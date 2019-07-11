A (musical) French invasion

In 1988, Gregory Veux came to Nevada City as a 16-year-old exchange student from Paris. Fast forward 30 years, and Veux is returning to Nevada County to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in California with his acclaimed a cappella group Têtes de Chien. The cornerstone of this visit will be two performances and a workshop at this year’s California WorldFest, but also includes two separate smaller concerts: a special Bastille Day celebration at Cake Bakery on July 14, and Nous Sing Americano, an evening with Greg’s duo Tania and Greg on July 17 at Besemer Concert Hall in Nevada City.

“I’d never imagined, as a 16-year-old boy, being so lucky as to discover the promised land at the Jacobson Dude Ranch,” Veux said. “I’m particularly happy and grateful to come back to Nevada City, to celebrate friendship in music with my a capella band Têtes de Chien to share our ‘Parisian peasant’ traditional songs with Nevada County folks. This is for sure my American dream come true.”

Comprised of five male singers, Têtes de Chien plays throughout France and continental Europe. It is as much a musical group as an archival project, uncovering traditional French peasant songs and re-working them for a modern audience. Its vision is to explore the richness of very popular French songs — the ones children learn in school — looking at different versions of them in terms of lyrics and melodies, time and location, to enlighten the hidden meanings of these classically French “big hits.”

Nous Sing Americano will be an evening of curated music from France, Italy and the United States — a musical journey performed as duets, solos, and piano instrumentals. Gregory Veux and Tania Zoppi are individually renowned singers within France, and together create an evening of music to savor and long remember. “Because songs and music fly in the air over the borders and know no walls.”