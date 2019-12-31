A look back at Women of Worth’s Butterfly Ball

On Oct. 4, Women of Worth celebrated its 20th anniversary with a new fund-raising tradition — the first annual Butterfly Ball. The butterfly was chosen as a symbol of the changes sought by women fleeing domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual abuse.

The event, held on the grounds of the historic North Star House, featured a sit-down served dinner catered by Penn Valley’s At Your Service; live and silent auctions, including resort vacations and MLB game tickets; and music for dancing and listening by Lolo Gervais and her R&B band.

There were plenty of dignitaries on hand for this event. Former ADA Katy Jacobs, who prosecuted the Hetty Williams murder case, talked about WoW’s long-time support for victims of domestic abuse. Sheriff Shannan Moon spoke about WoW’s importance to the community over the past 20 years. Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall presented WoW founder Sandy Escobar with a certificate of appreciation from the board, acknowledging Sandy and WoW for their support of women and families in crisis.

Plans are underway for the 2020 version of the Butterfly Ball.

ABOUT WOMEN OF WORTH

Women of Worth is a community benefit nonprofit. For over 20 years, WoW has helped hundreds of women and families in crisis, including victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking. WoW operates Hetty’s Haven, the county’s only long-term transitional shelter. In just the past five years, Hetty’s has accommodated women and their families for over 31,000 bed nights. WoW also offers programs to increase self-reliance and improve quality of life by helping victims rebuild their lives with dignity, hope and safety.

