A look at some of the short shorts screening at this year’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Editor’s Note: This is part of a four-week series of reviews leading up to the 18th Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City and Grass Valley, Jan. 16-20.

Short Short Films

One of the balancing treats of the festival is the array of short short films (under 10 minutes). Here’s a dozen of them for you to tickle your consideration.

Blooming Culture: The Story of a Canoe and the Confluence of Cultures. Kids build a canoe and learn about bonding and Native American history.

Daniel: A Cyclist with TBI Making a Difference. The attitude of a “handicapped” cyclist shines on his satisfying, citizenly routine.

Detroit Hives. Black beekeepers leverage vacant lots for honey & gardens & raising kids’ awareness.

Exploring Soundscapes: Sequoia & Kings Canyon. Without narration or people, sounds and visuals weave the wonder of water, wind, birds, animals large and small.

Fighting Fire with Fire. Native Americans manage a controlled burn near Mariposa, CA.

Green Gone. A cutely amateurish kid’s flick satirizes, in TV commercial style, a spray that kills.

Hammer Dam. Get the fish running again by blowing up an obsolete little dam.

In Your Hands. Hear JFK’s voice relating our connection to the sea, including matching salt content in the ocean and human bodies.

Love, Trails, & Dinosaurs. The loving relationship of a mom accompanying her autistic young adult son as they hike, hike, hike the local trails.

Message from the Future with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The congresswoman narrates an emphatic, effective, quick-drawn description of the Green New Deal.

Wild Toddler Chronicles: Legacy. A so-cute 2-year-old happies and whines and comments through her visits to Utah National Parks.

Words Have Power. A 10-year-old with asthma helps shut down a coal power plant, noting the concentrated industrial racism in poor Bridgeport, CT.

The New Environmentalists

Every year, there’s a new version of the film “The New Environmentalists.” It crunches together six short shorts, highlighting the inspiring accomplishments of Goldman Environmental Prize winners. These stellar individuals from around the world are passionate, informed, tireless and courageous. What they do takes many years. They are, as Robert Redford narrates, “Ordinary people affecting extraordinary change.”

Linda Garcia challenges the rubber stamping of a petrochemical corporation’s adding a toxic facility to Vancouver, WA. Alfred Bromwell stands up to a palm oil corporation cutting down forest homelands in Liberia. Ana Colovic Lesoka faces-off corporations and banks threatening the wildlife and people of Macedonia. Jacqueline Evans gains protection of sea life and habitat around the Cook Islands. Bayarjargal Agvaantser safeguards the snow leopard population in Mongolia against mining interests. Alberto Curamil fends off two dam projects in Chile that would devastate an ecosystem.

All these people stopped big projects from happening.

