A faire to remember: Ponderosa Pines Art & Craft Faire presents a fun-filled holiday experience Saturday

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 9, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This year’s Ponderosa Pines Art & Craft Faire presents a fun-filled holiday experience. The Faire will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Clubhouse, Ponderosa Pines MHP, 10135 Timberland Dr., Grass Valley.

Art & craft lovers will have a chance to support Child Advocates of Nevada County — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), through the Raffle Extraordinaire; 100% of raffle ticket sales will benefit that organization. Two prizes will be raffled, each consisting of a market bag filled with handcrafted gift items.

New this year: While browsing holiday gifts, visitors will be entertained by a special performance of holiday songs by members of the Nevada Union High School Choir.

This year’s Faire features 18 artisans displaying jewelry, textile art, sculpture, ceramics, walking sticks and canes, totes, greeting cards, paper goods and much more.

We’ll be here – with or without power! Admission, cookies and beverages – free.

