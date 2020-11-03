‘A beacon during challenging times’: Nevada County Arts Council presents ‘Art in Storefronts’ to highlight local artists, cultural district

Artists are people too — people who not only have to plan for fire, as others do, but also have the added concern of being able to protect their creative work (and, often, their livelihood) in the event of a disaster. With that in mind, the Nevada County Arts Council has teamed up with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) to develop the “Find Your Five” campaign.

Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor explained that the campaign is a good way to get many members of the arts community to come together in support of one another.

“With a creative community comprised of hundreds of artists, each one of us needs some help in creating a plan. This is why we created cards, so you can name those people who become your emergency allies.”

The new Find Your Five card is one tool the organization is using to encourage artists to connect with one another. Identify who they will contact and who will be in contact with them, in the event of a disaster. As stated on the Nevada County website, “The more connected we are, the more likely we are to get accurate information in a timely manner and survive an emergency. You and your family may not be together during a fire, so consider communication strategies for your loved ones who spend time with others.”

The Find Your Five cards are available online for download nevadacountyarts.org/fire-season-preparedness or can be picked up at a number of locations in western Nevada County, including the greater Grass Valley Chamber, the Downtown Association, and at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley — as well as at the Chamber of Commerce office or at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

The initial design is an illustration by Cal Fire Chief Brian Estes of a 1968 International, California Division of Forestry firetruck. Tudor said, in addition to having his drawing as the first design for the cards, the organization also tapped on the chief’s expertise to educate local artists.

“We then invited him as special guest to one of our monthly virtual meetups as a way of welcoming him to the world of the arts here,” said Tudor.

Tudor explained that artists carry an added burden of finding ways to protect their art, something that can be daunting and cause for added stress. By naming and committing to the Find Your Five program, there is accountability and support to stay connected.

“We produced these new cards with the county as a service to our community to encourage our artists to be prepared by doing something as simple as thinking about who you would call and people you would help in the event of an emergency, how much can be saved and how that will help you prepare,” said Tudor.

ART IN STOREFRONTS

In these extraordinary times, the Nevada County Arts Council continues to explore avenues to help artists support themselves while exposing the community to art. Another project the organization has sponsored is taking place in local storefronts that would otherwise appear blighted from the effects of the pandemic. That project is “Art in Storefronts,” and their first open strol is happening this Friday, Nov. 6.

“We have a map online and then invite the public to wander,” explained Tudor. “We transformed empty storefronts so that anyone visiting — or residents — can see store fronts that look incredibly creative. We are working with a number of artists and have them in place now.”

In a press release Tudor elaborated, “Nevada County Arts Council invites the community to take a moment to meet the artists in both cities whose work makes Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District shine out as a beacon during challenging times.”

Approximately a dozen artists along with representatives of Community Asian Theatre (CATS) and California Heritage Indigenous Research Project, (CHIRP) will be on location between 4 and 6 p.m. to answer questions and listen too feedback.

The group is encouraging proper distancing and wearing masks while taking in the displays. The maps can be found online at http://www.nevadacountyarts.org/art-in-storefronts.

The Nevada County Arts Council strives to work with agencies throughout the community to keep arts alive, especially in these times of crisis. In speaking to the challenges of this time in history, Tudor concluded, “My favorite quote of all comes from the National Endowment of the Arts in which they speak about there being double sized challenges for artists and art organizations in communities in crisis. They are among the least likely to be capitalized or have resources to sustain an emergency response effort but they are they are a principal asset in helping communities recover, heal, and build long term resilience.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@ gmail.com.