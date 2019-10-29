4th annual ARTFusion show this weekend in Nevada City

WHEN: Saturday Nov. 2 and Sunday Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days

The 4th Annual ARTfusion Show and Sale is happening the first weekend in November on Saturday Nov. 2 and Sunday Nov. 3.

Featured will be the painters who started this whole gathering plus some talented artists whose work is seen around town and some who just bring it to this yearly event.

Ceramics, glass, metal, fiber, pine needle baskets, and new to us this year, some refurbished furniture.

There is plenty of free parking and handicap access. Admission is also free, so bring a friend or three and everyone attending can enter to win “The Basket,” which features a beautiful piece of art from every artist in attendance.

The sale takes place at St. Canice Center, 236 Reward St. in Nevada City at the end of Reward St., which is directly off of Zion in the 7 Hills District.

Just look for the signs once you have exited Gold Flat Road in Nevada City.

Also available, for purchase, will be food and drink offered by Christine Cain, owner of our wonderful new bakery and bistro Cake, located on Mill St., in downtown Grass Valley.

Check out the event on Facebook, everyday an artist and their work is featured: https://www.facebook.com/artfusionnevadacity/