‘42nd Street’ comes to the big screen as part of Sierra Cinemas Presents

This September Sierra Theaters is pleased to announce a brand new season of live events broadcast to cinemas in Grass Valley as the 2019 Fall Stage to Screen Series begins. Coming this week is one of Broadway’s most classic and beloved tales, “42nd Street,” captured live at London’s Theatre Royal. This largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical will screen twice at Sierra Cinemas. The musical, set in 1933, tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway. Peggy arrives to New York City from her hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania and her talent catches the eye of legendary Broadway director Julian Marsh. She gets a spot in the chorus of the musical-within-the-musical, Pretty Lady. Dorothy Brock, the classic Broadway diva and star of the show, takes a dislike to the new girl. When Dorothy is injured, Pretty Lady looks like it will have to close, unless a new girl talented enough to lead the show can be found — someone like Peggy Sawyer.

Filmed in 2018 at London’s Theatre Royal the production is directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble. This eye-watering extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards (“Lullaby of Broadway”, “We’re in the Money”, “42nd Street” and more), and show-stopping ensemble production numbers.

Advance tickets are available now at the Sierra Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at the corner of Hughes Road in Grass Valley.