14th annual benefit for Hospitality House returns to the Miners Foundry next weekend

The 14th annual Night of Giving returns to Miners Foundry on Saturday, Dec. 21, with all proceeds supporting Nevada County’s only year-round emergency homeless shelter, Hospitality House. This holiday party and musical benefit features over 30 local bands.

In addition to music, attendees will enjoy a no-host bar and will have a chance to purchase dinner, as prepared by homeless students and graduates of the Hospitality House Serves culinary job-readiness training program — a program led by Chef Chris Fagan.

Attendees are also invited to participate in a silent auction and raffle for a chance to win amazing prizes, including a murder mystery dinner, fine dining at Friar Tuck’s, a private tasting for up to ten friends at The Olive Groove, among many more wonderful items and experiences.

To make the evening all the merrier, from 5 to 10 p.m. only, any donation given beyond the ticket price will be tripled by angel donors. This means for one night only, a $5 donation will automatically become $15 (which equates to giving 15 hungry and homeless individuals each a meal). To understand first-hand the difference a donation makes, attendees will hear directly from individuals experiencing homelessness as they take a few minutes to share their personal stories and struggles on stage.

GETTING TICKETS

The suggested donation for admission tickets is $25 per person and $10 additional for the buffet dinner, but no one will be turned away. Children ages 12 and younger are free.

Tickets are available at Bread & Roses Thrift and More, BriarPatch Community Co-Op, hhshelter.org, and at the door.