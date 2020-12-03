12 Days of Word Search virtual event celebrates all December holidays

Local best-selling author Cristina Smith is hosting a free online joyous celebration of diverse December holiday traditions, and you are invited. For 12 days, from today through Dec.15, join the free online Zoom holiday party filled with fun, entertainment, wisdom, prizes and community. Each day’s event will be 45 minutes to one hour and feature short segments by Yoga for the Brain authors from across the nation, and each day there will be a drawing for $600 worth of prizes donated by the presenters.

Smith was inspired to create this event because her own family holiday celebrations had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, and she wanted to have a way to celebrate and offer a way for others to come together in joy, as well.

“I’ve been missing getting together with people. I go to a lot of conferences, I enjoy gatherings and events,” Smith said. “I felt called to put together a way for a wide group of people to get together for a holiday celebration, even though we might not be able to get together to celebrate outside of our homes.”

As a huge bonus, everyone who attends gets a free digital copy of “12 December Holidays: Yoga For the Brain” book, exclusive to this event. The book is 63 pages full of holiday traditions, with fun word search puzzles that will put you in the holiday spirit.

“I started out my writing career as a volunteer for the library, where I wrote their newsletter. I started out with the topic of the interesting origin of holidays, and it became a signature topic of my articles over the course of my writing career,” Smith said. “I wanted to put together a book for holidays and to help us celebrate our unity through December diversity.”

Smith has been an active volunteer in Nevada County for many years, sponsoring Jerry Martin’s Sudoku in Schools program since its inception, donating books and serving as the emcee. She is currently mentoring NU authors in their program, and has been a frequent contributor to Union publications, including Senior Living, Healthy You and Current.

About Yoga for the Brain Series

Since 2017, Cristina and her brother Rick Smith have created six Yoga for the Brain books, all of which have become Amazon best sellers. The first book is a Sudoku book, and the subsequent five books are all word search books. But these are not your average puzzle books. Each puzzle is preceded by a short inspirational message from co-authors who use their experiences and expertise to share their own wisdom with the world. Each puzzle holds a hidden message of wisdom, hope, or inspiration for the reader to discover by reading between the lines, literally. The letters not used in the puzzle spell out a secret message.

The last two Yoga for the Brain books included kernels of wisdom from local authors Norris Burkes, Sophia Cassity, Valerie Costa, Kim Kinjo, Ariann Thomas, Izzy Tooinsky, Darity Wesley and Smith herself. The newest book which was released earlier this year, “Life Wisdom Word Search,” became a best-seller the same week it was released and makes a great holiday gift for everyone in your life. A book release party had been scheduled for early April at Grass Valley Brewing Co., but of course had to be canceled due to COVID.

Several local authors will be included in the 12 Days of Word Search event, and a book signing party will be scheduled as soon as it is safe to gather once more.

To register for the 12 Days of Word Search event, visit 12daysofwordsearch.com.

Valerie Costa is the special sections manager at The Union. Contact her at vcosta@theunion.com or call 530-477-4237