Acoustic storytelling from Ishaan Reyna at the Nevada City Winery

Ishaan Reyna, Nevada County native, will be returning from Los Angeles for a single night of live music on Thursday at the Nevada City Winery.

Ishaan developed a passion for music and dexterity for songwriting at a young age. He dedicated himself to the art and released his debut album "Golden Sun" in 2013. Just after the release, he began producing and directing music videos for his original songs.

While still living in Nevada County, Reyna worked to incorporate local businesses, community members, and other artists in his projects – bringing the community together through music on more than one occasion. The self-directed video for his 2015 release "I Won't Give Up," was used for the Nevada City Amgen Commercial, helping the town to be seen by millions worldwide.

Community has always been a big part of Reyna's music.

"I believe that we can inspire one another to never stop believing in our ability to succeed and ultimately make our dreams a reality," he said during one production.

Reyna's community commitment, authentic storytelling and raw passion garnered him the award of Nevada County's Best Local Artist for three consecutive years during his time in town.

Now based in Los Angeles, Reyna continues to produce and perform, still spreading rare and valuable messages through his music. He is interweaving a positive influence into the entertainment industry, and thus into the world around us, one song at a time.

"My mission is to inspire change in our world and promote global positivity," Reyna said.

With passion and perseverance, Reyna has been living these words each day in Los Angeles, where both his college and entertainment careers lead him in 2015. Now an honors college graduate, and a signed actor, model and musician, Reyna credits the development of his creative talents to his Nevada County roots.

"The community is what built me and prepared me to move forward," Reyna said. "Growing up in a town like Nevada City makes you unique and gives you different perspectives on life. And I'm thankful for that."

After wrapping up another show in Los Angeles, Reyna will be bringing his guitar and inspiration back to the town where it all began. The live exclusive night of acoustic storytelling will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Nevada City Winery.

For more information about Ishaan Reyna, visit http://www.IshaanReyna.com.