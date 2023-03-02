Achilles Wheel is the flagship act of this weekend’s Wild Eye Love Fest. An armada of musicians are on a mission to keep the good ship Wild Eye Pub afloat.
The Rocking Elders (Bob Woods Trio with Juliet Gobert) sail into the Love Fest Friday evening with their TGIF, never-too-old-to-rock’n’roll, dinner-dance party. They’re dedicating all the proceeds of their show to the Wild Eye.
And it’s all-hands-on-deck all day Sunday with the second Love Fest for the Wild Eye. Starting at noon, musicians and singers in 16 musical acts are volunteering their time and their talent to raise money not only for the venue but for husband-and-wife owners David Kuczora and Beth Moore, the fairy godmother of local music.
With Moore working the “front of the house” and Kuczora working the back, the Wild Eye kept live music alive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – and they played by the rules.
Moore pioneered live streaming on the internet. The bands played to an empty restaurant while Moore used her iPhone to broadcast the show to the world. When the weather got better, Kuczora and Moore moved the restaurant outside into their parking lot alongside Wolf Creek.
Having somehow survived the pandemic when other businesses failed, Moore and Kuczora found themselves running out of money. They announced a Go Fund Me campaign that has triggered an overwhelming show of support from the western Nevada County music community.
Polishing the gem
“The Wild Eye is a gem in the live music scene,” according to John Taber, manager of Achilles Wheel. “Beth and Dave are dedicated to making the venue work.”
Saturday night, “It will be an acoustic, electric show with two drummers,” said Paul Kamm of Achilles Wheel.
They will perform in their original, five-piece configuration with four of the original band members who came together and have stayed together since 2011.
Jonny “Mojo” Flores and Kamm on guitars, and Shelby Snow on five-string bass, write and sing most of the band’s original tunes. Their genre-defying, eclectic repertoire ranges from psychedelic blues to roots bluegrass to straight-ahead rock’n’roll.
Drummers Mark McCartney and relative newcomer David Clouse pound out the highly danceable rhythms reminiscent of the Grateful Dead. In previous interviews, McCartney has described the Wheel’s rhythm section as “one drummer with four hands and four feet.”
Both Kamm and Flores have played in Grateful Dead tribute bands, adding to the Dead’s influence on the Wheel’s signature sound.
LOVE fest band aid
Within days of learning of Wild Eye’s dire financial straits, harmonica player Jerry Earwood (Yacht Rock Fever and Banner Mountain Blues Band) organized dozens of musicians into two, all-day, music showcases.
Despite competition from Mardi Gras and the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, the Wild Eye was packed Feb. 19 for the first Love Fest. It was a resounding success, raising thousands of dollars.
Love Fest No. 2 kicks off at noon Sunday with the Peace Choir followed by Charly Price, The Earbuds, Old Soles, Stampmill Stompers and Clarke Meyer.
Earwood joins Yacht Rock Fever/Shakey Ground at 3:05 p.m. Next on stage, scheduled down to the minute, are Chris Crocket, the satirical band Chicken Fried Cats, The Notorious Cosmic Cowboys, Harmony Groove, George Souza, Planet Jam and JB Eckl.
At 8:05 p.m., the Kelly Garmire Band rocks the house. Formerly known as a demure backup and duo singer, Garmire is emerging as a show-stopping, red-hot blues rocker. She will be featured in the March 16 edition of the Prospector.
Bob Mora & the Third Degree Blues Band will close out the evening at 8:50 p.m.
Save the wild eye
Admission is free to Sunday’s Love Fest, but as it is a benefit to keep the doors open, guests will be encouraged to donate generously to the cause. The staff is prepared to accept donations in multiple forms from cash to check to debit/credit card to other financial transaction platforms like Venmo.
For those unable to attend, donations may also be made remotely via www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-wild-eye-pub
KNOW & GO WHAT: Achilles WheelWhat: Benefit Concert for the Wild Eye WHERE: Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill St. Grass Valley WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, March 4 ADMISSION: $20 or more donation to the Wild Eye if not sold out MORE INFO: 530-446-6668, info@wildeyepub.com, www.wildeyepub.com {related_content_uuid}90e6b524-9622-42c7-8e5a-e7255c3c65ec{/related_content_uuid}
On the Cover Paul Kamm (right) and Jonny “Mojo” Flores rock out as Flores plays his distinctive cigar-box guitar. | Photo by John Taber {related_content_uuid}3850d189-9b3c-4cc6-a942-35b3e1acf9a6{/related_content_uuid}