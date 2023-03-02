Achilles Wheel is the flagship act of this weekend’s Wild Eye Love Fest. An armada of musicians are on a mission to keep the good ship Wild Eye Pub afloat.

The Rocking Elders (Bob Woods Trio with Juliet Gobert) sail into the Love Fest Friday evening with their TGIF, never-too-old-to-rock’n’roll, dinner-dance party. They’re dedicating all the proceeds of their show to the Wild Eye.

