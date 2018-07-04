A wild summer night: Benefit event for Gold Country Wildlife Rescue

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue is holding a summer fundraiser to generate funds needed for the rescue of local wildlife in need. At this very moment there are 572 animals in their care.

This lively event features the music and comedy of Jed Dixon from Off Broadstreet in concert, Gold Country Wildlife Rescue's Ambassador birds, no host bar with beer from Moonraker Brewing Co. and wine from Ciotti Winery, a dessert selection and a silent raffle.

The event takes place Saturday, July 21, at the General Gomez Arts and Events Center in Auburn. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and guests will meet the amazing Ambassador birds up close until 7:30 p.m. when Jed Dixon takes the stage.

Tickets are $30 in advance from https://bit.ly/Wildnight or $34 at the door. Tickets included dessert and raffle ticket. Seating is limited.

All proceeds go the rescue of wildlife in need.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue is a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of injured and orphaned wildlife in Placer County and beyond. The Wildlife Intake Center is at 11251 B. Ave., Auburn.

For more information visit http://www.goldcountrywildliferescue.org.

Source: Gold Country Wildlife Rescue