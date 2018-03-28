A wild egg hunt — Roundup of the local Easter activities
March 28, 2018
Spring is officially here in the foothills and religious holidays like Palm Sunday and Passover are looking like they will be blessed with warmer weather to celebrate over the weekend.
Nevada County has several locations celebrating the coming of Easter and below you will find the area's Easter egg hunts along with all the details.
Don Wasley Easter Egg Hunt
WHERE: Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Highway 49 North, Nevada City.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: The Nevada City Fire Department will escort the Easter Bunny to the hunt, arriving by engine at 10:45 a.m. The egg hunt will be divided into three groups (0-4, 5-7, 8-10), with the youngest group hunting inside, the older groups hunting outside. Children can have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny and receive a small gift.
Penn Valley Easter Egg Hunt
WHERE: Western Gateway Park, 18650 Penn Valley Dr., Penn Valley
WHEN: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: Special prizes and over 4,000 eggs await children. Have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Free books from Story Book Club. Free bracelets and hand painting by Word-A-Live Church. Coffee, hot chocolate and other breakfast items will be available for sale. All ages welcome.
Moose Lodge 45th annual Easter egg hunt
WHERE: Grass Valley Charter School, 225 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: This event will be the 45th annual Easter egg hunt from the Moose Lodge. Over 4,000 eggs will be hidden as well as special eggs. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance.
Inn Town Campground Easter Egg Hunt
WHERE: Inn Town Campground, 9 Kidder Ct., Nevada City
WHEN: Saturday, 3-3:30 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS: This is the campground's second annual Easter egg hunt event, and it's open to children 1-99. The Easter egg hunt is only available to registered campers.
Twin Cities Church
WHERE: Scotten Elementary Field, 11726 Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. for the pancake breakfast and 9 a.m. for the hunt and activities Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: Playgrounds, face painting, pancakes and family photos are all apart of the Twin Cities Church Easter egg hunt. There will be age groups for the hunt and each group will start in their age-specific areas.
Truckee Donner
WHERE: Truckee Regional Park, 10500 Brockway Road Truckee
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: This community event is a safe and fun environment for the whole family as your young ones are able to pick up tons of Easter Eggs spread around the two ballfields. This is a free event with face painting, candy and other prizes for the kids. The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance when the hunt begins at 11 a.m.
Orchard Springs
WHERE: Orchard Springs Campground, 19085 Larsen Road, Chicago Park
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: The Nevada Irrigation District's 11th annual Easter Egg Hunt festivities will include more than 1,000 Easter eggs, special prize eggs plus a visit from the Easter Bunny. Admission is free, and the event will be held rain or shine.
Auburn Easter Egg Hunt
WHERE: Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High St., Auburn
WHEN: Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the hunt promptly at noon Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS: This is a free event for the youth of the Auburn community up to 12 years of age with six different age groups including an area for children with special needs along with other activities such as arts and crafts booths.
Over 6,000 candy filled plastic eggs, a few dozen traditional hard boiled eggs and some specially marked prize eggs redeemable for prize baskets. The field will be split into separate age groups. All age groups will start at the same time.
This year they will have Tinkergarten joining the event, an outdoor play-based learning program for kids ages 18 months to 8 years old and will be providing free hands-on activities for the children. The Easter Bunny will be hopping in for photo opportunities along with some extra candy to hand out.
Contact Features Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com.
