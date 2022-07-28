A virtuoso: George Souza a staple of the Nevada County music community

Amid the plethora of beauty and activities available to anyone visiting Nevada County is the unlikely abundance of live performances found at many local bars and restaurants throughout the week.

If you have spent time in any of a dozen spots that support live music on a regular basis, you are bound to have come across a hatted man dressed in black, playing flamenco, jazz, blues, and contemporary hits on his guitar, stopping every now and then to tell a joke, or to say hello to a friend. If you pay any kind of attention at all, it is obvious you are listening to a virtuoso, and you have heard the incredible talent of George Souza.

Souza said he plans to play until his last breath but doesn’t like to think about it. “I hope I die leaving the club, not before I start," he joked.

Photo by Hollie Grimaldi Flores

Born in Rhode Island, the Portuguese descendant Souza began taking guitar lessons when he was just eight years old and continued into his secondary education at the University of Rhode Island, Berklee College of Music, and the University of Utah. He found his way to Northern California over 40 years ago, earning his living as a troubadour. His long, storied career has spanned decades as a touring musician.

Born in Rhode Island, the Portuguese descendant George Souza began taking guitar lessons when he was just eight years old.

Submitted photo

Beginning in the early 70s as the musical director for The Vibrations, he worked the R&B circuit playing iconic venues such as The Apollo and Howard Theaters. He toured with Sam and Dave, The Average White Band, among others, and recorded with R&B and soul artist Jeffery Osborne and L.T.D.

Souza spent most of the 80s as the house guitarist for Harrah’s in Reno and Lake Tahoe where he played with all the greatest artists of the time, from Sammy Davis Jr. to Bernadette Peters to Frank Sinatra.

While his schedule varies, you can find George Souza every Wednesday evening on the patio at Tofanelli's Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley.

Photo by Hollie Grimaldi Flores

In addition to playing several types of guitars including 12-string, steel string, flamenco, etc., the personable, multi-talented Souza also plays electric bass, trumpet and flugle horn. On any given evening his musical repertoire may include everything from original melodies in flamenco and jazz to contemporary hits from “Somewhere My Love” to “Luckenbach, Texas.”

“It depends on the crowd,” Souza said.

When performing solo, he often uses a tool called a looper to add a full sound to his playing.

“It’s a live digital recorder,” he said. “You press a button, and it starts recording, you press it again and it stops but it repeats what you just recorded so you can play on top of it. I don’t pre-record anything. Everybody uses them now, but I was one of the first!”

Not surprisingly, it was a woman who introduced him to Nevada County. Here, he joined the handful of local buskers who found themselves on a rotation at various nightclubs and eateries around town and, for a time, he managed the calendars of a couple of the venues, booking talent each month.

Souza has become part of the fabric of the music community and has donated his time to several nonprofits. He is also called on to play weddings, private parties and, unfortunately, memorials. He said the music community itself has suffered several losses in recent months.

“Anyone who has lived long enough loses people that they care about, and we have lost a lot of musicians and friends around here, one of them being Mikail Graham who did a lot for booking music events; Danny Buttacavoli, a great friend; Saul Rayo another great musician and friend; Tom Agar, a great drummer. It’s a lot.”

Souza said he plans to play until his last breath but doesn’t like to think about it.

“I hope I die leaving the club, not before I start,” he joked.

Souza’s last CD, “Another Night,” is a mixture of songs from his years of performing and includes originals as well as familiar tunes such as “Over the Rainbow,” “What A Wonderful World” and “Have I Told You Lately.”

George Souza found his way to Northern California over 40 years ago, earning his living as a troubadour. His long, storied career has spanned decades as a touring musician.

Photo by Hollie Grimaldi Flores

Souza acknowledges this community is a bit unusual in the great number of artists who move here.

“Musicians attract musicians and artists. I started coming around 40 years ago and there were already a lot of great artists here. It’s a creative place,” he said, acknowledging pioneers such as Gary Snyder, Terry Riley and others.

He formed his band, George Souza, and The Funk Brothers in 1987 and has played many gigs with the group including one very special night at Moody’s in Truckee.

“Paul McCartney had come out to Truckee for a skiing event,” Souza said. “They knew he was coming and since we were kind of the house band, asked me to play. I wasn’t supposed to tell anybody, and I didn’t, and yet it was a Monday night and there were 200 people there, so I didn’t tell anybody, but somebody did! We hung out for a bit. He sat in front, he really liked the music and did three or four jazz and blues songs. We talked about guitars. He was just a real good guy and fun.”

When the pandemic put the brakes on live performances for nearly two years, Souza survived on the subsidies that were offered and a conservative lifestyle. He said he is happy to be out again and thanks the local businesses who support the live arts.

“It’s slowly getting better,” he said. “There wasn’t much work. Many places stopped until last summer. I also go to Tahoe and Truckee to play, and a lot of those places also stopped having live music, but it is slowly returning. It’s better and back to almost normal as far as places to play.”

On any given evening, his musical repertoire may include everything from original melodies in flamenco and jazz to contemporary hits from “Somewhere My Love” to “Luckenbach, Texas."

Photo by Hollie Grimaldi Flores

While his schedule varies, you can find him every Wednesday evening on the patio at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com