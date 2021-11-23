‘A USO Christmas: A Nostalgic Holiday Musical Comedy Revue’ showing at Off Broadstreet

“A USO Christmas: A Nostalgic Holiday Musical Comedy Revue” by John Driscoll and Jan Kopp opened a five-week run on Friday, Nov. 19 at Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre, located at 305 Commercial Street in Historic Nevada City.

The revue will play at 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18 (Admission $35) as well as 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, and Dec. 5, Saturday, Dec. 18 and 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 (Admission $30). Please call 530-265-8686 for reservations.

All cast members are vaccinated and recently tested. All audience members and serving staff must show proof of vaccination and remain masked when not seated at a table.

As the United Service Organizations celebrates 80 years of bringing “a touch of home” to military personnel stationed around the globe since 1941, a small group of modern day volunteers stages a tribute Christmas performance that will take you back to the joyous sights and sounds of the “Greatest Generation’s” war and post-war years. Think Andrews Sisters, Bob and Bing. Nostalgic music and comedy hits from the 1940s and 1950s.

The show features the versatile talents of OBS regulars Haidi Grass, Jay Barker, Kate Haight, Ken Miels and Tasa Proberts. With the sparkling choreography by Tina Marie Kelley and the classic comedy of Abbott and Costello, “A USO Christmas” will be a perfect start to your holiday season.

Chris Crockett provides pre-show entertainment starting an hour before show time for all performances. For reservatons, please call 530-265-8686.