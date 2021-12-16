A transcendent holiday experience with Sierra Master Chorale

The sparkle of the season has been rekindled. The Sierra Master Chorale intensifies the glow with holiday concerts on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, in Grass Valley.

“One of the great thrills in my life is joining voices with others in sharing the experience of great music. After musical silence for many months, these concerts will feel like a rebirth to our choir and audience alike. From traditional Bach and Handel to wonderful contemporary holiday music, the program has something for everyone as we gather — at last! — to again celebrate the season together,” said chorister Keith Porter.

The festive program includes cherished excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah” and Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio II;” Rutter’s playful “Shepherd’s Pipe Carol,” Isaacson’s spirited “Light the Legend,” Dilworth’s joyful gospel piece “Celebrate the Newborn King,” Susa’s lively “Bell after Bell” (Campana sobre Campana) from Carols and Lullabies, and a stunning rendition of “O Holy Night.” There will also be a few instrumental works – two movements from “Messiah”, Werner’s “Pastorella in D” and a surprise fun twist with Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”

“Singing once again after a long COVID absence, surrounded by the beautiful voices of our choir singing Handel’s Messiah, is absolute heaven,” said alto Lynette Smith James “I could say more, but that is exactly how it feels to be up on the stage. This is one of the few times I’m glad to be short, near the front, with all the voices coming toward me. What a transcendent experience.”

The 2021 holiday concerts will mark the third concert set with SMC music director Alison Skinner, who took the baton from founding conductor Ken Hardin in spring 2019. Live and in-person rehearsals and performances were silenced in March 2020 until this fall.

“We have all been missing making and listening to music together, and we are so grateful to share the music with our audience,” said Skinner.

Nevada County Public Health Department’s current mandate allows stage performers who are fully vaccinated and have received negative results of a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of their performance to not wear a mask while singing or performing. All of the performers are fully vaccinated, will be tested prior to the concerts, and will have the choice whether to wear a mask or not.

The COVID-19 audience restrictions for the holiday concerts include a vaccinated-only attendance policy with masks required indoors as mandated by the Nevada County Public Health Department. There will be no intermission, and the concert will be approximately 70 minutes.

The Sierra Master Chorale is an auditioned choir founded in 2008. It is part of InConcert Sierra, a Nevada County non-profit organization presenting high-caliber classical music performances and robust music education offerings for all ages. Founded in 1946, InConcert Sierra is celebrating 75 years as a vital part of Nevada County’s arts community.

Source: InConcert Sierra

KNOW & GO WHAT: InConcert Sierra presents the Sierra Master Chorale WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. WHERE: Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley TICKETS: $41 general/$23 youth, available online at inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990

Photo by Craig Silberman