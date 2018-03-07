A tip of the ol’ cowboy hat — Celebrating the western film genre and a fundraiser for the Nevada City Film Festival

WHO: “Best of the West”: A celebration of the western film genre and a fundraiser for the Nevada City Film Festival

"There is perhaps no other genre in film so geared towards American sensibilities as the western. While the elements within the western — the good vs. bad, the revenge scenario, or even the tortured loneliness of a hero — can all be translated through different categories of film and to different cultures, it is the setting that makes the western so unique." — Film Slate Magazine

On Saturday, March 24, "Best of the West" a celebration of the western film genre and a fundraiser for the Nevada City Film Festival, will screen some of the most iconic and influential western films ever made, at the Nevada Theatre, one of the most iconic and historic venues west of the Rockies.

From John Wayne's breakthrough performance in John Ford's "Stagecoach" (1939) and B-Westerns like "Nevada City" (1941) starring Roy Rogers to the birth of the spaghetti western with Sergio Leone's "A Fistful of Dollars" (1964) starring the formidable anti-hero Clint Eastwood and Sam Peckinpah's star-studded revisionist masterpiece "Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid" (1974), this collection of Westerns aims to not only entertain the die-hard film lover, but introduce a new audience to the genre.

Also included in the line up are two films — John Sturges' 1960 film "The Magnificent Seven" and Clint Eastwood's 1992 film "Unforgiven" — that have rightfully earned their place in the U.S. National Film Registry as a culturally, historically and aesthetically important film that should be preserved for generations to come.

"There is no denying it, Western's are super fun to watch," said Jesse Locks, festival director of the Nevada City Film Festival. "It's hard to not get caught up in all of the action, drama, beautiful locations and of course, unforgettable soundtracks. And for so many, it will be the first time they've seen these films on the big screen with proper projection and sound."

Helping to breathe new life into these classic films are digitally remastered prints. Audiences at Best of the West will enjoy enhanced quality of the sound or of the image, or both, from the original versions of these films. Audiences will also be treated to the Director's Cut of "Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid" will be screened.

The all-day event is a fundraiser for the Nevada City Film Festival. Dubbed the "Sundance of the Sierra," the Nevada City Film Festival has brought top independent and international film and filmmakers to Nevada County for the last 18 years. Each year the festival screens nearly 100 award-winning short and feature length films at historic locations throughout Nevada City.

The festival also produces the popular Movies Under the Pines outdoor summer film series, student film workshops, filmmaker residencies, local screenings with other non-profits, and comedy shows.

"One of our goals this year is for the local community to become more involved with the festival," said Locks. "Best of the West is a fun way to support the film festival and learn more about how each and everyone can be part of, and proud of, this legacy of filmmaking, broadcasting, and media making in Nevada County."

For more information about the films or the event visit http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com.