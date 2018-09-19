A time for peace: Interfaith Nevada County hosts a potluck and fellowship for the International Day of Peace in Grass Valley
September 19, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Interfaith Nevada County (INC) honors U. N. International Day of Peace.
WHAT: A “Gathering for World Peace”
WHEN: Potluck dinner from 5:45-6:45 p.m. with programs to follow at 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: United Methodist Church, 236 S. Church Street, Grass Valley
INFO: For more information contact Rev. Becky Goodwin, host pastor of the church, at 530-272-1946
Each year around the world, an International Day of Peace is observed on September 21.
Established by the General Assembly of the United Nations, this day is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples. To observe this day, an event entitled, "A Gathering for World Peace," has been planned for Friday, sponsored by Interfaith Nevada County.
This interfaith group is an informal association of 17 area religious and spiritual leaders, formed out of a mutual desire to create a spirit of tolerance, understanding, and mutual respect for all peoples and all religious traditions.
This gathering will be held at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, 236 S. Church Street, Grass Valley.
A pot-luck shared supper is planned in the church fellowship hall beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Those planning to attending the potluck are invited to bring a dish of their choice to share.
At 7 p.m. Friday, in the church's sanctuary, an interfaith service of music, singing, prayer and inspiration will be held, with many members of our area faith traditions participating.
This is a free event, and the entire Nevada County community is invited to attend.
For further information, contact Rev. Becky Goodwin, host pastor of the church, at 530-272-1946.
Source: Interfaith Nevada County
