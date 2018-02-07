A three-course comedy feast — ‘The People Need to Laugh!’ comes to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $20 members, $22 general public. Tickets at The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333, and online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHERE: Off Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 315 Richardson Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHO: The Center for the Arts and San Francisco Comedy Competition present

Comedy comes to the Off Center Stage in Grass Valley when The Center for the Arts presents the kick-off "The People Need to Laugh! Sunday Comedy Matinee Series" on Sunday, featuring Myles Weber, Shawn Felipe, & Clara Bijl. The San Francisco Comedy Festival has been growing their fan base in Nevada County for the past decade with their annual comedy competition.

Myles Weber is a comedian on a mission. He handily took first place in the 40th annual San Francisco International Comedy Competition. (Past competitors include Robin Williams, Dana Carvey, Sinbad, Ellen Degeneres, Louis C.K., and Dane Cook.) Weber was the second youngest to win the competition and one of only two comics to ever sweep the whole thing.

He has also faired well in festivals, having been voted "Best of The Fest" at the Burbank and San Luis Obispo Comedy Festivals. Weber has appeared on MTV's Greatest Party Story Ever and hosted for Portico TV and Popular Science. Blending together silly mannerisms, honest material, positive crowd interaction and story telling, seeing Myles Weber means you will never see the same show twice.

Honolulu, Hawaii comedian, actor and personality, Shawn Felipe is known for his laconic and clever real-life stories as they expand internationally. His live, stand-up comedy stretches around the globe from the USA to countries overseas such as Singapore, Canada, Japan, Korea and the Middle East.

His performances have earned him a nomination for Best New Artist in the Hawaii Music Awards; Best Take Out Comic in Hawaii; and the Most Recognized Comedy Competition in the USA. Felipe was also noted the Top 7 comic at the world renowned 36th annual San Francisco International Comedy Competition.

Clara Bijl was raised in both the French Alps and Germany before she attended college in South Carolina. Bijl's humor is witty and observational and comes with a European twang. She has appeared in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, SF SketchFest, the Charleston Comedy Festival, the Montreux Comedy Festival, the San Diego Comedy Festival.

She wrote for "Le Petit Silvant Illustré," a successful French/Swiss TV comedy for several years and worked with Jack Burditt in punching up the pilot episode of his sitcom "Last Man Standing." She wrote and directed a mockumentary reality TV comedy show about two refugees "The Refugees; a sitcom," she created a French comedy series, "Le Shrink," and even more recently she produced "My Review of Your Yelp Review."