A theatrical future: Jozi Gullickson receives scholarship from Sierra Stages

Sierra Stages recently awarded the 2018 Roberta Frank Theatre Arts Scholarship to Jozi Gullickson, a 2018 graduate of Forest Charter School. The annual scholarship, consisting of a $1,000 award, was established in 2015 by Sierra Stages in memory of local musician and actress Roberta Frank.

Frank was active in many local arts organizations, including InConcert Sierra and Sierra Master Chorale, Music in the Mountains, and Sierra Stages. The scholarship is designed to recognize and provide financial assistance to deserving local high school students who wish to pursue a degree in theatre, technical theatre, or music or musical theatre.

Sierra Stages is proud to award this year's scholarship to Gullickson. In addition to being active in local music and dance activities, Gullickson has performed in several Sierra Stages productions over the last 10 years: She debuted as one of the von Trapp children in "The Sound of Music" (2009), appeared as a violin-playing fairy in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (2012), and will be seen this summer in the ensemble of "Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach" (beginning July 12 at the Nevada Theatre).

She has also worked behind the scenes on many Sierra Stages productions as running crew, backstage manager, light board operator, and all around problem-solver and helper. Her continuing interest in, and support of, local theater makes her the perfect candidate for the Roberta Frank Theatre Arts Scholarship.

In addition, awarding the scholarship to Gullickson has special significance in that she is the only scholarship recipient to have performed and worked with Roberta Frank. She will be continuing her education in the fall at Mills College and intends to pursue her interest in theatre, music, and dance.

Sierra Stages is a nonprofit community theatre based in western Nevada County with a mission to provide quality productions that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Since it began 10 years ago, Sierra Stages has presented 33 productions of plays and musicals and 30 informal play readings (as part of the "Theater by the Book" series co-presented with the Miners Foundry Cultural Center).

The Sierra Stages 10th Anniversary season continues this summer with the musical "Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach" (July 12 through Aug. 4) and concludes this fall with the classic and enduring American stage comedy "You Can't Take It With You" by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman (Sept. 20 through Oct. 6). Both of these productions are at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

For more information about the scholarship, the productions, and Sierra Stages, visit http://www.SierraStages.org.

Source: Sierra Stages.