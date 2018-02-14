A Tennessee Williams masterpiece to show at Sierra Cinemas in Grass Valley
KNOW & GO
WHO: Sierra Cinemas Presents
WHAT: National Theatre Live: “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, and at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28.
WHERE: Sierra Cinemas, E. Main Street Grass Valley
TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com/ntlive or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office
INFO: http://www.sierratheaters.com, 530-477-9000
Sierra Cinemas presents Tennessee Williams' twentieth century masterpiece, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" broadcast live from The National Theatre in London at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.
The play, which won Williams the Pulitzer Prize in 1955, played a strictly limited season in London's West End in 2017. This "thrilling revival" (New York Times) is directed by Benedict Andrews ("A Streetcar Named Desire") and stars Sienna Miller alongside Jack O'Connell and Com Meaney.
On a steamy night in Mississippi, a Southern family gather at their cotton plantation to celebrate Big Daddy's birthday. The scorching heat is almost as oppressive as the lies they tell. Brick and Maggie dance round the secrets and sexual tensions that threaten to destroy their marriage. With the future of the family at stake, which version of the truth is real — and which will win out?
"A bold reimagining…innovative and powerfully acted." — Sunday Times.
"A brilliant, lacerating account of the play… unforgettable." — The Independent.
National Theatre Live is an initiative by the National Theatre to broadcast live performances onto cinema screens around the world. Since its first season in June 2009, over 1.8 million people have experienced the work of National Theatre Live in 700 cinemas in 25 countries.
Tickets for "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and children 12 and under. Advance tickets are available now at the Sierra Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.
Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at the corner of Hughes Road in Grass Valley.
