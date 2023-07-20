Spend the morning painting a castle, making a sword, or taking lessons in pirating—it’s all possible at The Children’s Festival taking place this Friday, July 21, 2023, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
This annual event is organized as a gift to children (and adults who act like children) by a group of nearly 200 dedicated volunteers. It began more than 50 years ago by Ilse Barnhart and Pat Cobler, a couple of women local to Grass Valley, said the Children’s Festival Director, Judi Mosley, “It started as kind of a gift to the children of the community. They were very artsy people and wanted kids to have a fun thing to do in the summer involving the arts.”
Festival-goers can expect renaissance faire designed for kids of all ages, Mosley said, “It’s a Renaissance Faire designed for kids, but really for kids of all ages, to 100! We have more than 20 arts and crafts tables where kids make Renaissance-themed works of art. They’ll make wands, swords, shields, coats of arms, their own tunics, and all sorts of things like that.” She added they can go from table to table making different art projects.
In addition, the event is filled with entertainers including juggler and storyteller, Izzy Tooinsky, and Chris the Bard Magic Show. There will be a balloon artist and face painter. Also expected is Pipes and Drums of the Norther Mines providing musical entertainment.
In addition, there are several activities planned for the kids including catapulting bean bags, and pirate school.
One of the Children’s Festival highlights is the 600 square foot plywood castle with a maze inside that attendees are encouraged to paint, Mosley said, “The kids wander inside and outside, and they can paint the whole thing, so by the end of the festival it is just graffitied up with all the kids painting.” Sadly, the castle creator, Steve Ellis, passed away last year, but he left all the pieces of the project to be used for years to come. A team of people are dedicated to putting it all back together so the castle will live on year after year.
This year the festival honors both Steve Ellis and “beloved festival queen”, Julie Bramkamp, who led the children’s parade for many years. The parade will still go on as well.
Though the deaths of these key people are a loss, Mosley said, “It made us all the more motivated. I hope this goes on for generations.”
The festival took some time off over its 50 plus year history, but following the death of Ilse Barnhart, the event was resurrected in tribute. Pat Cobler is still actively involved and a member of the board of directors.
Donations from the community (such as Moule Paint and Glass who donate paint for the castle and the Rental Guys who provide equipment to help with decorating the park, as well as many others) contribute to making The Children’s Festival possible. The nonprofit operates under the umbrella of the Gold Country Kiwanis.
“We rely on a lot of volunteers,” Mosley said. “There are three people or more at each crafts table. We need volunteers for both shifts. We need help setting things up in the park the day before and then to take it all down. So, yeah, we rely on a lot of volunteers.” (It’s not too late to lend a hand! If interested, Email helpers@thechildrensfestival.com, or call/text Judi Mosley at 925-285-5948.)
Admission is just $3.00 per session (if paying with cash) with the funds used to pay for the following year’s event. The Children’s Festival takes place over two sessions. The morning session is from 9 a.m. to noon and then the evening session runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Children’s Festival takes place on the back side of Pioneer Park near the creek. People pay their admission and are given a program with a map and listing of activities. Mosley said, “There’s a map to show them where they need to go, if they want to go to the Fortune Teller, or face painting, or wherever. They don’t need to sign up in advance. They can go to as many activities as they can cram into three hours!”
Some preschools bring their charges to attend the morning session and the organization offers some free passes to those in need. Mosley said the evening session tends to have older kids attending, “In the evening it’s actually a whole different vibe. It’s kind of neat. We get a lot of teenagers in the evening, and I’ve heard so many of them say they have been coming here since they were kids. It’s heartwarming.”
Bring the kids and enjoy the experience of life in an earlier era. Crowns optional.
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.