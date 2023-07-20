Spend the morning painting a castle, making a sword, or taking lessons in pirating—it’s all possible at The Children’s Festival taking place this Friday, July 21, 2023, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

This annual event is organized as a gift to children (and adults who act like children) by a group of nearly 200 dedicated volunteers. It began more than 50 years ago by Ilse Barnhart and Pat Cobler, a couple of women local to Grass Valley, said the Children’s Festival Director, Judi Mosley, “It started as kind of a gift to the children of the community. They were very artsy people and wanted kids to have a fun thing to do in the summer involving the arts.”

