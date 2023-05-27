Off Broadstreet, Nevada City’s answer to the Great White Way, has a summer of fun planned and are hoping to get audiences in to enjoy the good time.
American Roots Music: Chapter Two will play Friday, June 9 at the venue at 305 Commercial Street in Nevada City.
The second in the five-part series presenting iconic country music from the early20th Century the performance will feature songs initially presented by Hank Williams Sr. and his contemporaries, interpreted through the amazing vocal style of BuckStar lead singer Jennifer Knapp and her talented daughter China Rose Kopp.
Later in the summer, Off Broadstreet will welcome audiences to Sold Gold Express, a musical comedy written by John Driscoll & Jan Kopp. A small group of itinerant amateur performers brings you the sights and sounds of the 1980’s, with local stars Micah Cone, Kate Haight, Corey Holden, Jennifer Knapp, and Tina Marie Kelley.
Solid Gold Express will take the stage for five weekends only, from June 23 through July 22 and also offering weekend matinees July 9 and 16.