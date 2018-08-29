A story of humanity and love: UpStart Theatre Company presents ‘EMMA’ in Grass Valley

The UpStart Theatre Company is a profit-sharing collective of theatre artists, formed in 2017. The founding members have worked together many times in the past for a combined total of hundreds of productions and represent the best of our combined experience. They are dedicated to the collaborative process of creating outstanding presentations of plays readings and other performance art to benefit the greater community as well as our artists.

"Publishers, theatrical managers, and critics ask not for the quality inherent in creative art, but will it meet with a good sale, will it suit the palate of the people." — Emma Goldman.

"EMMA" is about a woman who did not get attention through desperate need, but rather through passionate oration in support of the masses who needed a voice.

A story to inspire people of the importance and value of their own voice in a modern corporate run America. A story to remind people that comfort is the clandestine pacifier of the people whom would otherwise stoke the fires of humanities progress towards a brighter future.

"EMMA" is the story of a woman who sacrificed her life for a cause that she believed to be the only way to bring the working class out of turmoil.

Emma Goldman was a Russian anarchist feminist orator from the late 19th and early 20th centuries who gave voice to the voiceless. This story is about what a group of people with courage can accomplish as well as how they can fail.

How through failure people continue forward to grow in their humanity and love. This story is for those who wish to wake up.

Source: UpStart Theatre Company