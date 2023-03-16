It’s been said, if your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough.
Kellie Garmire grew up terrified of singing, even in front of her own family, much less in public.
“I felt like I was going to die. I hated it. Didn’t want it,” Kellie Garmire said. “But I so wished that I could get over it because I knew I could sing.”
Feb. 3 and 4, Garmire got over it. She blew the doors off the Nevada Theatre with her breakout performance in “1,000 Kisses Deep,” an all-star tribute to the songs of Leonard Cohen.
“I had no fear,” she said. “I brought every ounce of whatever I had inside. It was joyful. I was working with the best in the business, and I felt honored.”
With her three solo performances of “I’m Your Man,” “Boogie Street” and “First We Take Manhattan,” she established herself as one of the best in the business herself. She not only owned the songs; she owned the stage.
“She stepped into her role like a real pro as if she had been doing the show with us all these many years,” said Anni McCann, the veteran singing star of the Cohen showcase. “She rocked the house both nights with her soulful singing.”
After the show, Garmire was besieged by new fans who were calling her theatrical performance as good as Linda Ronstadt and other powerhouse singers like Aretha Franklin, Melissa Etheridge and Susan Tedeschi.
Anybody who saw or heard about Garmire’s electrifying performance in “1,000 Kisses” will want to see the debut of the rocking Kelly Garmire Band at the Wild Eye Pub at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.
Reservations and dancing shoes are recommended.
Overnight success
It takes a long time to become an overnight success.
Fear of performing stymied Garmire’s aspirations for the first 40 years of her life, but in 2007, she asked herself, “Am I going to die someday knowing I never even gave it a try?”
She began taking guitar lessons, and soon was performing with her guitar teacher Billy Bensing. “It was terrifying! But, little by little, I was getting over the fright and getting into the joy of being a performer.”
Around 2013, she joined the music team of her church, Unity in the Gold Country. That led her to singing before thousands of people at the Agape Church in Los Angeles as well as flying across county to perform at a company picnic for Tom’s of Maine, a manufacturer of natural personal care products.
Locally, she picked up singing gigs with the Heifer Belles and Cousin Cricket.
In 2016, partnership with Bensing ended. Her friend and mentor Kelly Fleming, a well-known and well-loved Nevada City musician and guitar teacher, encouraged her to begin performing as a soloist with her guitar at places like Tofanelli’s and Lucchesi’s tasting room in Grass Valley.
“As it got later in the evening at Tofanelli’s, I started working in some rock’n’roll,” she said. The compliments were great and so were the tips.
Three years ago, Garmire married Fleming.
“It’s just so great to have somebody who loves, supports but most importantly trusts me with so much freedom to go out into the community and be the very best me that I can muster,” she said.
“I’m really proud of her. She always has her eyes on the horizon,” Fleming said. “I’m a very lucky guy.”
Living the dream
Lately, what’s been on Garmire’s horizon has been her own band. And after some false starts, the Kelly Garmire Band came together last summer.
The band is anchored by long-time friend and drummer Paul Kraushaar. It was Kraushaar who convinced Paul Emery, the producer of “1,000 Kisses,” to invite Garmire to the first rehearsal for the 2023 concert of “1,000 Kisses.”
Like most people, bassist Larry Casserly only knew of Garmire as a harmonizing “church singer.” When he was invited to audition, “I was blown away. You know when somebody has star power. I could hang with this band for a while”
Lead guitarist, Sean Ridley considers himself the luckiest member of the band. A newcomer from the Bay Area, he was hoping to work his way up in the music community. Instead, he believes he’s fortunate to be starting with the hottest new band in the county. “She doesn’t know how good she is,” he said.
Together Kraushaar, Casserly and Ridley comprise Garmire’s biggest fans. “We’re a small band rocking out,” Kraushaar said.
“This is her thing,” Ridley said, adding he’s happy to teach to play lead on some songs. “She’s very determined.”
“They’re all great guys and so fun to work with,” Garmire said. ”We just want to play songs people know and love and can dance to and make sure everybody has a great time.”
KNOW & GO WHO: The Kellie Garmire Band WHERE: Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill St., Grass Valley WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 17 ADMISSION: $10 to $20 (sliding scale) RESERVATIONS & INFORMATION: (530) 446-6668, info@wildeyepub.com, www.wildeyepub.com {related_content_uuid}77770da1-78ab-4f5a-9ff6-d8a758f4ebf2{/related_content_uuid}
On the Cover Kellie Garmire overcame her chronic stagefright and started her professional career by playing and singing with her guitar teacher Billy Bensing. She is now the leader of her own band. | Photo by Tom Durkin {related_content_uuid}878bdccf-6e59-4785-b80b-d2eade2f490f{/related_content_uuid}