A slice of France: French inspired evening with dinner and music from Music in the Mountains in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $125 includes gourmet dinner & wine pairings, tickets available online at http://www.musicinthemountains.org , by phone 530-265-6173, or in person at 530 Searls Ave, Nevada City, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

WHAT: Music in the Mountains presents Paris By Night

On Thursday, Sept. 20, Music in the Mountains Alliance presents "Paris By Night," a unique cultural and dining experience that celebrates the sights, sounds, and flavors of the City of the Light.

Inspired by the café's of Montmartre, the bistros along the Seine, and the iconic view from the Eiffel Tower, "Paris By Night" features a delicious French-inspired menu by Antonio Ayestaran, enhanced by Dave Luce's expert wine pairings and the melodies of France performed by Beaucoup Chapeaux.

The intrepid and ever adventuring Beaucoup Chapeaux's music appeals to lovers of a wide variety of musical genres.

Frequently described as magical, inspiring, and world class, Beaucoup Chapeaux's extensive repertoire includes dance music and songs from France, Italy, Spain, Russia and all the Balkan countries.

The group is led by charismatic front woman Maggie McKaig on accordion and guitar, and also features Luke Wilson on tenor guitar, banjo, and dobro; Murray Campbell on violin, oboe, and English horn; and Randy McKean on clarinet, saxophone, and piccolo.

The evening also includes an auction with items and unique experiences to bid on such as draft horse wagon rides, six months of flowers from Foothill Flowers, be a guest conductor during SummerFest 2019, works of art by local artists Steve Elsner and Bill Juhl, dinner for you and 15 of your guests at Vaquera Ranch, and much more.

Proceeds from the evening go to support Music in the Mountains.

Source: Music in the Mountains.