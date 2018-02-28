 A show with a cause: Fundraiser to support the Purple Pig Major Project | TheUnion.com

A show with a cause: Fundraiser to support the Purple Pig Major Project

Submitted to The Union
Submitted photo to The Union |

Heifer Bells are among the handful of entertainers who will be donating their time to provide an evening of entertainment for those who participate in the Nevada City Elks Lodge Variety Show.

Nevada City Elks Lodge will be hosting their third annual Variety Show, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

This year the event will have comedian Morty the Mortician, musicians such as: In A Pinch, Heifer Bells and Crossing 49; as well as singer/entertainer Jack Magee and mentalist Matt Packard.

These talented people are donating their time to provide a great evening of entertainment, while supporting a very worthwhile cause. All proceeds will go to The Elks Major Project, also known as the Purple Pig Major Project, which fully funds a professional staff that provides in-home services all over California and Hawaii for children with disabilities.

Tickets to the event are $22 at the door, and $20 in advance.

Bar opens at 4:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Food is available for purchase, with cash and checks only.

For more information, call the Nevada City Elks Lodge at 530-265-4920.

Source: Nevada City Elks Lodge