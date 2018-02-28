A show with a cause: Fundraiser to support the Purple Pig Major Project
February 28, 2018
Nevada City Elks Lodge will be hosting their third annual Variety Show, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
This year the event will have comedian Morty the Mortician, musicians such as: In A Pinch, Heifer Bells and Crossing 49; as well as singer/entertainer Jack Magee and mentalist Matt Packard.
These talented people are donating their time to provide a great evening of entertainment, while supporting a very worthwhile cause. All proceeds will go to The Elks Major Project, also known as the Purple Pig Major Project, which fully funds a professional staff that provides in-home services all over California and Hawaii for children with disabilities.
Tickets to the event are $22 at the door, and $20 in advance.
Bar opens at 4:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Food is available for purchase, with cash and checks only.
For more information, call the Nevada City Elks Lodge at 530-265-4920.
Source: Nevada City Elks Lodge
