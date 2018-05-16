A sense of ‘Belonging’ — Nevada County Arts Council presents the work of Ruth Chase in an artist-led community exhibition

WHEN: 2-3 p.m. film showing with reception to follow from 3-5 p.m. Sunday

Nevada County Arts Council, with a new grant from California Arts Council via its Artists Activating Communities Program, will commission artist-in-residence, Ruth Chase, to create "Belonging."

Belonging is a community arts initiative led by Chase and generously funded in part by California Arts Council.

Belonging is about our vulnerable mountain home and the people who tend it, love it and depend on it. Chase and cinematographer Radu Sava are mobilizing perspectives on our most sensitive issues, whether climate change or cannabis farming, land ethics or displacement — and what it means to be indigenous.

A series of paintings and a film will emerge, manifesting as public art and tools for activism and bridge building.

The short film, called "Belonging," by Chase and Sava is the centerpiece of this year-long inquiry into what it means to belong to the land in Nevada County.

Following the film debut, Chase, Sava, and the featured participants will be answering questions and talking briefly about the making of the film. The artist reception will begin immediately after.

"I hope that people will find a better sense of connection — not only with each other, but with the land we share," said Chase. "Every move I make is focused on accomplishing this."

Both the film and the artist reception will be held at Summer Thyme's Bakery & Deli, located at 231 Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley.

Featured participants

For the project Chase interviewed 10 featured participants about their connection to the land in Nevada County: Rick Berry, founder and director of 4 Elements Earth Education; Jeff Brown of Sagehen; Jonathan Collier, Executive Board at Nevada County Cannabis Alliance; Shelly Covert, Secretary of Nevada City Rancheria; Nancy Lopez, a visual artist in Truckee; Elisa Parker of See Jane Do and KVMR; Philip Oyung, a descendent of one of the first Chinese families to immigrate here; Aimee Retzler, Co-Director of Sierra Harvest; Mike Stewart, retired Fire Captain with Cal. Fire at Washington Ridge Conservation Camp; and Rob Thompson of Legacy Ranching.

Social media informs the work

Chase invites the public to submit images, stories and opinions, and to answer Saturday morning "Belonging" questions to help her inform the final outcome of this award-winning project and to foster community collaboration.

Chase lives and works in Nevada County and recently completed the West of Lincoln Project, an award winning installation portraying the powerful relationships individuals have with their history.

She was awarded a grant to an individual artist, an Artist in Residence at Nevada County Arts for Artist Activating Communities through a grant from the California Arts Council, as well as a residency at the Millay Colony for the Arts in New York, was published in Catapult Art Magazine, Huffington Post, and has taught at the Crocker Art Museum.

For more information on Belonging visit http://www.RuthChase.com/belonging or http://www.nevadacountyarts.org/belonging.