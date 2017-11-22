A rising star: InConcert Sierra gifts Music Matters grant to aspiring young vocalist from Bear River High School

InConcert Sierra was honored to award a Music Matters Grant to college student and vocalist Talen Andersen at its Third Sunday Series performance, Nov. 19.

Andersen graduated from Bear River High School and is currently attending Sierra College.

The $750 grant will be used towards the purchase of a new vocal microphone and sound equipment to aid Andersen in his practice and performance.

The grant comes in time to complement his applications to transfer to a four-year university. He intends to pursue a career in music.

"My goal is to teach music at the high school level and inspire students the same way I was inspired. If the opportunity presents itself, I would also like to try my hand at the music industry," Andersen said.

With the equipment and his sights set on a degree, Andersen said he hopes to acquire the tools and skills necessary to move people through music.

"Leopold Stokowski once said, 'A painter paints his pictures on canvas. But musicians paint their pictures on silence.' One can be most moved by the pieces with the most color, depth, and artistry," he said. "I want to make people feel something — anything, really. There is nothing healthier than emotional expression, and I want to help people feel."

Andersen won the 2014 Sierra Master Chorale Youth Vocal Competition and was involved in Bear River's Jazz Unlimited vocal group.

He coached with InConcert Sierra Artistic Director Ken Hardin for his senior project, in which he composed and arranged pieces that were performed by Jazz Unlimited.

"He's a fine young musician whose dedication and perseverance is inspiring," Hardin said. "I was always delighted that he would show up having completed the tasks I'd given him and readied himself for the next session. I've always believed this is a kid who has the potential to reach for the stars and hold on to them."

The InConcert Sierra Music Matters grant is available to promising young musicians, ages 12-22, who have a demonstrated passion for, and dedication to, their chosen musical endeavors, but may lack the necessary financial means to access lessons, an instrument, music camps, etc.

For more information about Music Matters grants, or other educational programs through InConcert Sierra, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call the office at 530-273-3990.

Those interested in volunteering with our education programs or would like to contribute to the Music Matters fund, please contact Associate Director Brett Bentley by email at brett@inconcertsierra.org or by phone at 530-273-3990.

Source: InConcert Sierra.