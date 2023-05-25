Auburn State Theatre and Auburn Recreation District present “A Race for the Soul.”
The film plays at Recreation Park, 123 Recreation Drive in Auburn Saturday, May 28 a 7 p.m. There will be a meet and greet event at 6:30 p.m. and a Q&A will follow the film.
Covering the distance of nearly four marathons, run mostly in the wilderness, the legendary Western States 100 is an intensely personal challenge and a life-changing experience. A Race for the Soul profiles the physical and mental challenges faced by participants in this grueling ultra-marathon through California’s Sierra Nevada mountains.
The film follows both elite ultra-marathoners and everyday runners, ranging in age from their 20s to nearly 70, who test the limits of their endurance. Over the course of the race, racers climb 17,000 vertical feet and descend another 23,000 feet, in temperatures that range from nearly freezing to over 100 degrees. Most racers will run more than twenty miles in the dark. Their stories are both compelling and inspirational.
The goal is not so much winning, but simply completing an arduous 100-mile journey through mountains and canyons in just 24 hours. In the words of one participant, “…if you can survive this, if you can just finish…you can do anything.” Following the film there will be a discussion with several endurance runners featured in the film. A portion of the proceeds from this film event will benefit the Western States Trail Museum.
“These people, every one of them, is setting out on a magnificent experience. . .the event has that epicness in it and so few people in our day and age are able to do something epic.” — Gordy Ainsleigh, originator of the Western States 100-Mile Run.
Fresh Theatre popcorn and candy will be available for purchase and Auburn’s Ponderosa Cider Company will bring a selection of their tasty beverages, with both hard cider and non-alcoholic options available.