‘A pure tone that is incomparable:’ Vienna Boys Choir bring five centuries of tradition to Grass Valley

The world’s foremost children’s choral group, becoming a member the Vienna Boys Choir is no easy feat.

Provided photo

With a more than 500-year history behind them, chances are you have heard of the Vienna Boys Choir. But have you seen them perform? Your opportunity to experience this remarkable group happens on Wednesday, November 23 as a way to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday when Music in the Mountains (MIM) teams up with the Center for the Arts to bring the angelic voiced musicians to Grass Valley.

Music in the Mountains Executive Director, Jenny Darlington-Person said bringing a group such as the Vienna Boys Choir to this community is an opportunity not to be missed, as it complements the long history of choirs that are part of our own history.

“Nevada County has such a rich history of choir music,” Darlington-Person said. “Our (MIM) choir started in the 80s but was part of The Golden Chorale which was formed in the 1960s. There are at least four choirs in existence in our community right now, and that does not even include church choirs or the Cornish Christmas Choir, which was from the Cornish Men’s choir, and now there’s the Grass Valley Men’s Choir which is a spin-off of that, so there is just this really rich choir history and I think bringing this world renowned choir that just about everyone has heard of, pays homage to that heritage.”

The Vienna Boys Choir brings a program of Austrian folks’ songs, classical masterpieces, secular music, and traditional hymns as well as holiday carols, Darlington-Person said.

“They have beautiful renditions of Silent Night and Ava Maria, as well as many other pieces,” she said. “They are just gorgeous.”

Provided photo

She said the boys, who range in age from ten to fourteen, travel around the world as musical ambassadors bringing with them five centuries of tradition and a pure tone that is incomparable.

“Because they are featuring boys of this age, they have this clear, perfect practically beautiful tone that just blends,” Darlington-Person said. “It’s just gorgeous.”

Composers have written masterpieces over the centuries specifically for the choir, including Mozart and Schubert which the choir performs regularly.

The Vienna Boys Choir was formed by Imperial degree in 1498. The world’s foremost children’s choral group, becoming a member the Vienna Boys Choir is no easy feat. Boys must first be admitted to a preparatory school where they receive a complete elementary education. There they are taught musical theory, sight-singing, and instruction on at least one instrument as well as vocal instruction. At age nine, they are tested on their musical ability as well as their voice quality in order to become a member of the elite group. There are usually two choirs on tour at any given time for about three months each stint. The boys are joined by their choirmasters, their tutor and a nurse.

Music in the Mountains is in residence at the Center for the Arts and collaboration has been key to overcoming some of the challenges still present following the 2020 pandemic.

Darlington-Person said, she and Center for the Arts Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel had been talking about teaming up to bring talent to Nevada County before the pandemic shut everything down.

Provided photo

“Before the pandemic, Amber Jo and I started talking about how great it would be if we could partner together and create a series of cross over classical music concerts,” Darlington-Person said. “Things that would be appealing to both the Centers patrons as well as Music and the Mountains patrons.”

By working together, the two organizations can bring acts to the area that they might not otherwise be able to afford, Darlington-Person said.

“We share costs,” she said. “We share proceeds. We share marketing.”

To that end the two organizations decided to bring the very popular Black Violin, the Portland Cello Project and the Vienna Boys Choir. The Vienna Boys Choir was scheduled to perform in 2021 but had to postpone due to pandemic.

The collaboration makes that possible, Darlington-Person said.

“It’s not an inexpensive endeavor to bring a group all the way from Austria and be able to pay their fees. So, we share risk, and we share benefit,” she said.

The Vienna Boys Choir has traveled to all six inhabited continents and have been to the United States over 50 times since 1932.

Provided photo

“They reach about a half a million patrons each year,” Darlington-Person said.

One important note: This concert will be a bit earlier than normal with a 6 p.m. start time.

“It’s the night before Thanksgiving and at the Center for the Arts,” Darlington-Person said. “Because it is the night before Thanksgiving, we want to respect families and give people an earlier time.”

More collaborations are ahead for 2023.

In the meantime, Music in the Mountains Happy Holiday concerts are December 10 and 11 at the Center for the Arts. Darlington-Person said the concerts will include an orchestra of about 30 pieces and will include the choir.

The Vienna Boys Choir is one of the most famous choirs in the world, and one of its oldest: Boys have been singing at Vienna’s Imperial Chapel since at least 1296. In 1498, Emperor Maximilian I moved his court to Vienna to establish the Chapel Imperial there, and the Vienna Boys Choir.

Provided photo

“A lot of the music will be traditional favorites from the choir, a few selections from Handel’s Messiah, some traditional carols, a few modern pieces and of course ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ and ‘Ring the Bells,’ ‘Silent Night’ — all the good ones,” Darlington-Person said. “And there’s a really fun singalong.”

Tickets for those shows can be purchased at musicinthemountains.org

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams.