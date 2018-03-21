A play for the times — Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre to show ‘Sweet Nothin’s’ in Nevada City

INFO: For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the Off Broadstreet website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com

In recognition of 2018 being hailed as "The Year of the Woman," Off Broadstreet owners John Driscoll and Jan Kopp offer a brand new musical comedy revue that chronicles 60 years in the crazy ride American women have taken in our society: in the home, in the workplace and in politics.

In "Sweet Nothin's," the owner of a Hollywood rooming house has convinced four unemployed actresses to form a vocal quartet to provide entertainment for a fundraiser she is holding for a local grandmother who is running as an independent for U.S. Congress.

"Sweet Nothin's" features the talents of returning award-winning actress/playwright Karen Leigh Sharp and amazing vocalist Rebekah Martino as well as Off Broadstreet newcomers Heidi Grass, Tasa Proberts and Krissi DeKowzan.

With inventive choreography by Tina Marie Kelly, the vocal ensemble performs number one hits from the past 60 years by musical icons from The Ronettes and Shirelles, through Madonna, Annie Lennox and ABBA to contemporary artists like the Dixie Chicks and Katie Perry.

Songs include "Be My Baby," "Lady Marmalade," "Mama Mia," "Real Man," "Like a Prayer," "Roar" and "Ladies Night," plus two dozen more memorable hits. The perfect show for women and for "the men who love them," "Sweet Nothin's" has plenty of laughs and great music and is suitable for all ages.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances.

Recommended Stories For You

For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the Off Broadstreet website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.