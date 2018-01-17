‘A Plastic Ocean’ — An environmental documentary that dives deep

INFO: For more information visit the Peace Center’s website at ncpeace.org , or on Facebook, email ncpeace@sbcglobal.net .

WHERE: Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way (near the Rood Center), Nevada City.

Following on the heels of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, the Fourth Friday Film Forum will show "A Plastic Ocean," an environmental documentary as its first film of the new year.

The problem of plastic pollution is growing exponentially every year; we are producing more than 300 million tons of plastic, half of this is designed for single use, and each year around 8 million tons of it ends up in our oceans.

The Plastic Oceans team is working to change the way we deal with plastic waste by challenging society's perception that this indestructible substance can be treated as "disposable."

The film begins when journalist Craig Leeson, searching for the elusive blue whale, discovers plastic waste in what should be pristine ocean.

In this adventure documentary, Leeson teams up with free diver Tanya Streeter and an international team of scientists and researchers, and they travel to twenty locations around the world over the course of four years to explore the fragile state of our oceans, uncovering alarming truths about plastic pollution, and suggesting working solutions that can be put into immediate effect to address the growing disaster.

"A Plastic Ocean" shows at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way (near the Rood Center), Nevada City.

Come for the film, and stay for the discussion to follow. $6-10 suggested donations.

For more information visit the Peace Center's website at ncpeace.org, or on Facebook, email ncpeace@sbcglobal.net.