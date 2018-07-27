‘A Place, A Home’ — Nevada City Winery shines a light on its next artist of the month: Taylor Wordell

Nevada City Winery is presenting budding local artist, Taylor Wordell, as the August Artist of the Month. She grew up in Nevada City, spending much of her childhood outdoors and creating stories. Her exhibition is entitled "A Place, A Home".

Her art is a form of visual storytelling inspired by narratives, the colors of nature, and the human figure. Her pieces are a result of the relationship and conversation between form and color.

Her process is not predetermined, as each painting is an organic experiment. Through abstract and unplanned movements, an open narrative is told, which can be interpreted differently through each viewer's experience. She works primarily with acrylic paint on canvas.

Wordell recently delved into painting as a career after an artist residency position in Reykjavik, Iceland. She has just been accepted to UC Berkeley's Fine and Studio Arts Program (ranked one of the Top 10 programs in the nation). She has also shown her work in Los Angeles.

The Artist Reception will be from 5-9 p.m. during Nevada City's First Friday Artwalk on Aug. 3.

Music will be provided from guitarist vocalist Davia, singer/songwriter, whose soft and dramatic pop songs range from solemn to quirky. The show will be on exhibit throughout the month of August.

Source: Nevada City Winery.