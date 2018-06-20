A piece of American history: Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents “The Post”

Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center presents the third film in the Spielberg Retrospective, Oscar nominee "The Post," starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Strep at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Spielberg Retrospective pays homage to director Steven Spielberg, who revolutionized cinema with his first blockbuster, "Jaws" and continues with "Back to the Future," "Jaws," and "Saving Private Ryan."

"The Post" tells the riveting true story of The Washington Post's first female publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) as she and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) expose government secrets hidden for decades. As they compete against The New York Times to cover the story, they put their careers and freedom at risk.

"The Post" is "extraordinary … must-see" film according to Peter Travers of Rolling Stone.

"Steven Spielberg's exhilarating drama is a ticktock thriller about the freedom of the press, the White House's war on that constitutional right and the woman who defended freedom." ­­— Manohla Dargis, The New York Times.