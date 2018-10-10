A party for everyone: The Hollywood Ball, the Inaugural Gala & Pop Rocks: The Ultimate After Party at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Grass Valley

WHEN: Gala begins at 5:30 p.m. and the After-Party begins at 9 p.m. Friday

WHAT: The Hollywood Ball, the Inaugural Gala & Pop Rocks: The Ultimate After Party

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

On Friday, The Center for the Arts presents The Hollywood Ball Inaugural Gala to help support The Center while they undergo a $4.3 million renovation project, according to a release.

Immediately following the Gala is the "ultimate after party" featuring dancing to Pop Rocks.

For those who can't attend the Gala, the after-party is open to the public as a separate ticket.

The Gala includes a cocktail reception, dinner by Antonio Ayestaran, live music by Lolo Gervais and a live auction.

Following the Gala, Bay Area favorites Pop Rocks will play party music. Their repertoire includes hits from the from the '80s, '90s and today featuring music from Bruno Mars to Whitney Houston. They dig deep into classic dance songs and execute them with style and enthusiasm.

Limited seating is still available for The Center's Hollywood Ball Inaugural Gala. The event is the kick-off for their Capital Campaign to raise funds to renovate their venue in downtown Grass Valley.

Source: The Center for the Arts.