‘A Night Out’ for the arts: Center for the Arts to host informational night on upcoming arts programming

Expanding its role beyond an events venue into a community center is coming to fruition for the Center for the Arts. The organization kicks off their Center Resource for Education, Art and Theatre Exploration (CREATE) programming with “A Night Out” on Thursday, March 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The evening will feature presentations by Superintendent of Schools Scot Lay; Director of Nevada City School of the Arts Holly Pettit; Superintendent of Schools Arts Education Coordinator Kimberly Ewing; and Executive Director of the Center for the Arts Amber Jo Manuel, as well as entertainment, said the Center for the Arts Education and Outreach Coordinator Athena Aronow.

“A Night Out is an event for families and educators to let our community know about CREATE, which is the umbrella program for all of our arts programming. That would include visual arts, theater arts, adult education … anything that would fall under arts programming. We basically want to get people in the room and give them an idea of what we are offering and let them know why this program is so important to our community, and in particular, to our youth.”

Aronow said the Center is trying to set a precedent of inclusivity, diversity and equity — giving anyone who wants the opportunity to explore the arts that possibility.

KNOW & GO WHO: CREATE at The Center for the Arts WHAT: A Night Out (for families and educators) WHEN: Thursday, March 31, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street Grass Valley MORE INFO: Visit http://www.thecenterforthearts.com ADMISSION: Free

“There will be visual arts like painting, journal making, collage, mixed media, etc. There will be dance classes, so movement for adults and youth – all kinds of classes – hip hop, dance fundamentals, ballet, ultimately as much as we can expand for those classes and there is live theater.”

A children’s theater group will be launched thanks to a $25,000 donation from EventHelper.com. “The Main Stage Playmakers” plan to hold three productions a year, open to children aged 7-15, Aronow said.

“That will be kicking off with our first play this summer and we are very, very excited to be offering this to our community,” said Aronow. “It will be auditioning, and we have tons of room, so the hope is that most who audition will get a part. It will be a sort of old school/new school theater experience with auditions, meet and greets and call backs.” Paulette Gilbert will direct and run the program. Aronow added Gilbert’s experience, enthusiasm and energy is sure to bring the theater group to an exceptional level.

Each of the arts programs will be led by “cream of the crop” artists and instructors who are well known in the community. They will teach each of the different curriculum.

Aronow said many of the classes have scholarships available through generous donations. “Other funding coming from donors who help facilitate our scholarship program. We offer our scholarships to anyone who requests them, no questions asked. We are happy to be able to offer that to people. It’s really straight forward.”

“It is so important to provide access to arts education for both children and adults,” said Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel. “During the pandemic, when we were not producing on the Main Stage, we focused on the needs of the community and quadrupled our arts education programs. Now as we discover the Center’s new normal, we recognize the critical need in our community for more access to the arts. The Center has created an arts campus with its new facility and is focused on building a robust arts education program year-round that caters to all ages.”

“A Night Out” will be a good way to introduce the many different programs available, but also let people know how important the arts are for both adults and youth. Scot Lay will speak to plans the district has for the future and the importance of offering art in the schools and will also talk about the role the Center for the Arts has played in facilitating arts program for the schools. The event will be relatively short, offering free childcare with games and pizza for the kids, while parents and caregivers hear about the programs being offered and a sample of a couple of the results of classes will be featured. Aronow said, “A couple of our own classes will be performing, including aerial silks.”

Aronow grew up in Nevada County and left for a while but came back and dove into the arts education program. She is excited for all the Center is taking on and all they are offering to the community for both adults and youth. While “A Night Out” will be focused primarily on youth programs, there will also be a short talk around the hopes and goals of the organization by Manuel.

“We have this opportunity, because we are really this one-of-a-kind organization,” Aronow concluded. “There is nothing really, around, that is able to offer this type of programming. So, we really want to be able to take advantage of the opportunity to provide these types of classes. We want folks to know we are so much more than events and entertainment and music. We are actually a resource for education, and we are really excited about the possibilities of where we can grow.”

