A night of saving animals

AnimalSave's fifth annual "A Furry, Furry Night" fundraising event will be held at the AnimalSave Center on Saturday, July 14. "A Furry, Furry Night" is dedicated to the dogs and cats the organization rescues and place in loving, forever homes.

Last year's event was a howling success. Based on last year's attendance and how much the locals enjoyed it, AnimalSave expects the event to be sold out, so interested guests are encouraged to buy tickets early.

Organized by the Friends of AnimalSave Committee, "A Furry, Furry Night" will include a live and silent auction, a no-host bar and hot hors d'oeuvres by A Family Affair Catering and dessert. DJ Jamie Hogan of Silver Creek Productions, will provide music for listening and dancing enjoyment.

AnimalSave will have Gary Lorentzen as the Benefit Auctioneer and Master of Ceremonies. Lorentzen has been a professional auctioneer for over 30 years. He has earned the Benefit Auctioneer Specialist designation.

Auction items include art by local artists, jewelry, tree trimming by Tim the Tree Man, gift certificates to local restaurants, theaters and stores, garden art, wine and food baskets from local wineries and grocers, a ride to the doughnut shop with Chief Gammelgard to meet Kano (Grass Valley PD's new canine officer), a seven-night resort condominium accommodation for four people in Lake Tahoe or Maui, golf packages from Alta Sierra Country Club and the Nevada County Country Club, professional cleaning by Encore Carpet Cleaning and many more items.

Proceeds from "A Furry, Furry Night" will help fund AnimalSave's animal rescue and welfare programs. AnimalSave's primary programs include the Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic that has altered over 17,000 dogs and cats in the past 10 years and its Foster/Adoption Program that rescues and finds homes for more than 250 dogs and cats each year.

