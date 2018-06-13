A night of punk & garage band glory: Northern California’s favorite garage-punks Th’ Losin Streaks return to Nevada City

Fresh off their triumphant return to the stage at Oakland's Burger Boogaloo, Th' Losin Streaks have recorded a new album and are preparing for a European tour. The band went their separate ways in 2010 after releasing an acclaimed album, touring Europe and building a wide-ranging fanbase that includes The Dead Kennedys' Jello Biafra and E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who proclaimed the group's "Your Love, Now" as "The Coolest Song in the World (this week)" in his Billboard column and sent the tune into heavy rotation on Sirius' Underground Garage radio station.

Th' Losin Streaks story began in 2003 when a group of longtime friends got together after years of watching each other play in different Sacramento groups. Obsessed with 1960s garage bands, the four honed a sound that was both fresh and familiar, and their incendiary live performances generated immediate buzz.

Things happened quickly: their debut record was released in 2004, followed by tours of Europe and the U.S., and invitations to open for legendary acts like The Zombies. The band and the record collected kudos and awards — both the group's guitarist, Mike Farrell, and drummer, Matt K. Shrugg, were inducted into the Sacramento Music Awards (SAMMIES) "Hall of Fame."

But, by the end of the decade, their luck had turned. A mix of creative differences and drug problems led to stresses in the group and two attempts to record a follow-up LP failed.

In 2010 they called it quits. Despite all, the four remained friends, and after nearly a decade apart, they agreed this year to play select shows. But, after eight years, do they still have it? Critics say YES.

"If The Who would've seen the Th Losin' Streaks play their last song, I swear they would've left in tears, mumbling to themselves that they 'used to be that powerful and exciting. Really, the only performance I've ever seen come close to th' Streaks [Burger Boogaloo] closer Saturday was The Who playing "A Quick One" on Rock And Roll Circus. Yes, it was that good." — Kevin Jones, KQED.

Recommended Stories For You

Pug Skullz

Pug Skullz are a three-piece band from Nevada County, specializing in old school punk. Jarade Lucca (bass/vocals) and Doug Gaylord (guitar/vocals) met in 2011 and built a solid friendship around a shared reverence for English punk and American hardcore, forming Pug Skullz the same year.

The addition of Trevor Thompson (percussion/vocals), in 2016, has brought precision and velocity to the forefront. The trio have just released their debut, 14-track LP "Pug Skullz."

King

King is a new rock and roll band from Sacramento. They want rock 'n' roll glory. The quartet's leader, singer/guitarist Mike Curry, wants King to make you feel like he does when he hears his rock and roll idols: The Stones, Kiss, Skynyrd, Petty, The Cult … and on and on.

For maximum rock potency, Curry has built his band with rock and roll precision, recruiting guitarist/vocalist Liani Moore, bassist/vocalist Shawn Hale, and drummer Alexa Golden, who deliver the goods like rock and roll should be delivered: with sweat, volume and passion.

The show will feature all three bands at Nevada City's Cooper's Ale Works on Saturday, with a few surprise guests. This event is also a birthday bash for Rick Ewald who is turning 62 years old.

Source: Cooper's Ale Works