A night of punk & folk legends at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $34 General public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333, or tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley

WHO: The Center for the Arts and (((folkYeah!))) present

Punk music icon Thurston Moore of the 1980s band Sonic Youth headlines a show also featuring Parquet Courts and Heron Oblivion at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Moore moved to New York City in 1976 to play punk music. He started Sonic Youth in 1980. Since then Moore has been at the forefront of the alternative rock scene.

With Sonic Youth, Moore turned on an entire generation to the value of experimentation in rock 'n' roll — from its inspiration on a nascent Nirvana, to Sonic Youth's own "Daydream Nation" album being chosen by the US Library of Congress for historical preservation in the National Recording Registry in 2006.

Thurston records and performs in disciplines ranging from free improvisation to acoustic composition to black/white metal/noise disruption. He has worked with Yoko Ono, John Zorn, David Toop, Cecil Taylor, Faust, Glenn Branca and many others.

He is involved with publishing and poetry, and teaches writing at Naropa University, Boulder Colo., a school founded by Allen Ginsberg and Anne Waldman in 1974. Thurston also teaches music at The Rhythmic Music Conservatory in Copenhagen.

Presently he performs and records solo, with various ensembles and in his own band, The Thurston Moore Group. In 2014, the band released "The Best Day" which critics described as "optimistic and sun-drenched in beauty" and "[has] experimental attitude dovetailed with instantly accessible pop melodies."

The group includes Thurston Moore, Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream), James Sedwards (Nøught, Gaupo) and Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth, Sun Kil Moon).

Parquet Courts began their 2014 release "Content Nausea" with the repeated refrain, "everyday it starts — anxiety!" While that track left off at just its start, "Human Performance" dives in, picking apart the anxieties of modern life.

"Human Performance" brings expansive sonic experimentation and shining melodic introspection onto matters of the heart, matters of humanity, of identity.

Opening act

Heron Oblivion were drawn together in 2013 by a shared love of outsider jams, vintage British electric folk rock and '80s and '90s psychedelic rock. They utilize many of these elements as a starting point with the addition of haunting, soaring vocals by the renowned folk chanteuse and drummer Meg Baird.

Band members are also alumni of Comets on Fire, Sic Alps, Assemble Head in Sunburst Sound, Espers, Howlin Rain, Lowdown, Feral Ohms and Watery Love.

Heron Oblivion's debut album released on March 4, 2016, worldwide by Sub Pop Records.