A night of laughter: Final round of the 43rd annual San Francisco Comedy Competition in Grass Valley

TICKETS: Members: $28, General Public: $30. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384. The Center is undergoing renovation. Box Office is at The Plaza: 998 Plaza Drive, Grass Valley. Tickets also at BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333, and online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHO: The Center for the Arts OnTheGo presents

World-class comedy returns to Grass Valley when The Center OnTheGo presents the final round of the San Francisco Comedy Completion at the Foothills Event Center on Friday, according to a release.

In its first year, Robin Williams came in second. Many talented comedians have since emerged from this annual event to become major stars.

It could be argued that the San Francisco Comedy Competition helps turn them into diamonds as it is a true contest that develops its contestants by forcing them to adjust to a variety of audiences — in comedy clubs, colleges, casinos and theaters — while enduring the strain of an extended road trip.

Previous winners and honorable mentions of the San Francisco Comedy Competition include:

The 1977 Comedy Competition Champ Dana Carvey went on to "Saturday Night Live."

The 1979 Champ Marsha Warfield went on to "Night Court" to star as Roz the bailiff.

Recommended Stories For You

The 1982 finalist Kevin Pollak has achieved a major film career as has 1987 finalist Rob Schneider.

Two first runners up — Ellen DeGeneres in 1985 and Mark Curry in 1989 — landed their own TV series.

All of which has resulted in the San Francisco event earning a reputation as an important showcase of young entertainers who will make it.

Performing at The Center will be 16 contestants in this year's competition, having survived an elimination process that started with hundreds of applicants. Each will offer up their very best five to seven minute set. The night's winner in the eyes of a prestigious panel of local judges will be announced at the conclusion of the show.

The master of ceremonies for the evening will be self-guru Tommy Lama.

The Tommy Lama Comedy Experience is a comedy spoof on the get-rich quick, self-help, and life coach gurus in America today. The Tommy Lama Experience has enjoyed extended performances in Las Vegas at the Tropicana and Stratosphere Hotels.

Tommy Savitt is a previous winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition and the Boston Comedy Festival as well as a two-time recipient of the LA Comedy Award for Stand-Up.

Source: The Center for the Arts