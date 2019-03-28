A night of burlesque pays homage to the Roaring Twenties at the Colfax Theatre

TICKETS: $25, via The Vixen Dames on Facebook or Instagram or search ‘A Roaring Time’ on Eventbrite

A cabaret burlesque show is rolling into town. With the theme being the roaring '20s, flappers, speakeasies and dancing, that spirit will be captured on March 30 at the Colfax Theatre in "A Roaring Temptation," a burlesque show by the Vixen Dames.

Based in Auburn, the Vixen Dames are a performance troupe composed of dancers, acrobats and magicians. A mix of Vegas and Broadway with a twist of a smokey-cabaret night club, the show will feature sultry ladies and dapper gentlemen and will include acrobatics, dancers, comedy, hula hooping, magic and of course the Charleston.

In addition to the performance itself, the evening will feature a 1920s-theme costume contest with prizes, as well as an alcoholic pop-up bar hosted by Dine and Dash. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are available at $25.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit The Vixen Dames on Facebook or Instagram, or check out their event page: eventbrite.com/e/a-roaring-temptation-tickets-57341118830.

The event is for those 18 and older.