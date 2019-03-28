A night of burlesque pays homage to the Roaring Twenties at the Colfax Theatre
March 28, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHAT: ‘A Roaring Temptation’ burlesque show
WHERE: The Colfax Theater, 49 South Main Street, Colfax
WHEN: Saturday, March 30. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
TICKETS: $25, via The Vixen Dames on Facebook or Instagram or search ‘A Roaring Time’ on Eventbrite
A cabaret burlesque show is rolling into town. With the theme being the roaring '20s, flappers, speakeasies and dancing, that spirit will be captured on March 30 at the Colfax Theatre in "A Roaring Temptation," a burlesque show by the Vixen Dames.
Based in Auburn, the Vixen Dames are a performance troupe composed of dancers, acrobats and magicians. A mix of Vegas and Broadway with a twist of a smokey-cabaret night club, the show will feature sultry ladies and dapper gentlemen and will include acrobatics, dancers, comedy, hula hooping, magic and of course the Charleston.
In addition to the performance itself, the evening will feature a 1920s-theme costume contest with prizes, as well as an alcoholic pop-up bar hosted by Dine and Dash. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are available at $25.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit The Vixen Dames on Facebook or Instagram, or check out their event page: eventbrite.com/e/a-roaring-temptation-tickets-57341118830.
The event is for those 18 and older.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: ‘A Roaring Temptation’ burlesque show
WHERE: The Colfax Theater, 49 South Main Street, Colfax
WHEN: Saturday, March 30. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
TICKETS: $25, via The Vixen Dames on Facebook or Instagram or search ‘A Roaring Time’ on Eventbrite
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Entertainment
- V Wade Takes on the ‘U.S. They’: ‘Clownfish’ comes to Grass Valley
- The problem with David Liebe Hart: Shrek Retold to be screened in Grass Valley
- What ‘rescue only’ means to shelter animals
- In the eye of the storm: Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County screens Trouble the Water
- Wildflower walk: BYLT gets families outdoors on Wildflower Ridge Trail this Saturday
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units
- UPDATE: State Senate District 1 election results – see who won
- Father with marijuana, paraphernalia near daughter arrested by Nevada County authorities
- More rain ahead for Nevada County, after record-setting February
- Grass Valley gets first look at plans for homeless day center
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.