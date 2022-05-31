A music festival for locals: Miners Foundry hosts second annual Deer Creek Music Festival at Pioneer Park this weekend

Music festival season has returned to Nevada County in full force — from last weekend’s sold-out Strawberry Festival to next months World Fest, with others scheduled in between, but there is just one focused on local talent for local community members – the second annual Deer Creek Music Festival takes place this Saturday, June 4, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Produced through the Miners Foundry, the idea and work behind the Deer Creek Music Festival comes from Mark DeMartini. The festival kicked off in 2021 after several years of discussions with Miners Foundry Executive Director Gretchen Bond.

“I proposed a brand-new festival for our community. It is filling a void,” said DeMartini. “Although our area has many festivals, it didn’t have a festival that was designed for us – the locals — and not only to showcase our amazing, talented artists that we have in our community, but to provide a space for our community to gather with our friends, rather than be overrun by a lot of out of town people.”

Bond thought it was a great idea and was enthusiastic, bringing the support of the Miners Foundry team behind it.

“The first annual Deer Creek Music Festival happened despite all the challenges of COVID,” DeMartini said. “It was an amazing feat and credit to the Miners Foundry and all the volunteers for actually making it happen, despite all the challenges that we had, and our very first festival was a huge success. We did it and this year’s festival will be even better.”

The second annual Deer Creek Music Festival kicks off at 2 p.m. with Bob Woods, joined by the talented Juliet Gobert opening the show. Woods, who has been playing professionally since 1971, will also join the headliners Tim High and The Mighty to close out the festival, which features a variety of non-stop entertainment in between, including vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Jay Tausig.

Tausig will perform solo and DeMartini said he expects to hear some Jethro Tull. “He is the lead performer in the band Minstrels in the Gallery, which is a Jethro Tull cover band, and he plays Ian Anderson in that band, and he is amazing,” said DeMartini. Tausig has recorded dozens of albums and plays a wide selection of music from a variety of genres and styles.

Following Tausig will be the Tyler Foote Walkers, a local “ridge” country jam band playing blues with a strong lean into improvisation.

Majik Band will follow, offering what is described as a bit of psychedelic rock. The band formed in 2019, and while live performances were on pause for COVID, the trio found their own unique sound and recorded eleven tracks titled “Mycelium” in 2021.

As the festival progresses, Caltucky will take the stage. The local “jam grass band” blends bluegrass, country and soul music. Always a popular addition to any lineup, Caltucky is known for getting the crowd out of their seats and on their feet.

Returning to the festival this year is Tim High & the Mighty who will headline the bill. The band is comprised of long-time veterans from the Nevada County music scene, touting a diverse selection of music. Tim High & The Mighty are said to bring new life to good time rock ‘n roll. Bob Woods will join the band to close out the festival.

“Bob Woods is performing with them,” said DeMartini. “They will perform some awesome classic rock and roll dance tunes.”

A highlight to this year’s festival is the addition of a laser light show by Nu-Salt Laser Light Show International which will start at sundown, hopefully during part of the Caltucky set but will definitely accompany the headliner.

A pioneer in the laser light show industry, Nu-Salt brings 28 years of experience coordinating the lasers with live music just after sundown. DeMartini is enthusiastic about the feature, “They do laser shows all over the world. This is a first of its kind for a public festival in Nevada County to have a professional laser show. They do a live performance that is in sync with the music that is being played. They are excited to bring this to the community.”

The first festival was an instant success and DeMartini said he expect this year to be even better. “One of the comments I got right off the bat was what was I going to do for the next festival. People were already looking forward to this and excited. It blew me away.”

“The Deer Creek Music Festival is our festival,” DeMartini explained. “It’s all about community, connection, music and nature. This annual festival is held in Nevada City’s beautiful Pioneer Park, a grassy meadow surrounded by tall pines with Little Deer Creek meandering alongside. This is our special place and festival, where we can sit on a blanket with friends and family, while enjoying some of the most amazing and talent local artists and we can even dance barefoot on the grass!”

Tickets are just $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. DeMartini urges attendees to come early to get a place on the lawn and enjoy the music which will begin shortly after the gates open at 2 p.m. The family friendly event offers free admission to kids twelve and under and teens are just $10.

There will be crafts, food and beverage vendors at the festival. Ticket holders are welcome to bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages to the festival, but no glass or outside alcohol may be brought into Pioneer Park.

For details and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

KNOW & GO WHAT: Deer Creek Music Festival WHEN: Saturday, June 4, starting at 2 p.m. WHERE: Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St, Nevada City TICKETS: $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Free admission to kids twelve and under and teens are $10 MORE INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040

Photo by Joseph Carney

Photo by Joseph Carney

Photo by Joseph Carney

Photo by Joseph Carney