‘A moving musical experience:’ Keith Greeninger, Dayan Kai perform with Special Guest Joe Craven at the Auburn State Theatre

Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai perform with special guest Joe Craven Friday, Aug. 12 at the Auburn State Theatre.

Submitted photo

Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai are two powerful artists who combine award-winning songwriting, stunning vocal harmonies, and inspiring in-the-moment musical collaboration. Both are well-known and critically acclaimed solo artists, and when these long-time friends perform together it’s always a moving musical experience that has made them a favorite at venues and festivals throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The duo comes to Auburn State Theatre on Friday, Aug. 12 with special guest Joe Craven. Craven is an entertaining musical madman with anything that has strings attached, has made music with many folks – notably violinist Stéphane Grappelli and Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia – to string guy David Lindley and banjo fusionist Alison Brown.

Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai perform with special guest Joe Craven Friday, Aug. 12 at the Auburn State Theatre.

Submitted photo

Keith Greeninger is a seasoned troubadour and captivating performer. His masterfully crafted songs and warm distinctive vocals have earned him the top songwriting awards at the legendary Telluride Bluegrass and Kerrville Folk Festivals. His songs cut an honest, hard-worn path to places of simple truth about good people holding on to hope and instinct in a world that often tries to strip these things away.

Dayan Kai is a true musical force of nature. Born without sight, he began playing classical piano as a toddler. He plays a diverse array of musical instruments with mesmerizing ease. With a harmony voice most angels would trade their wings in for, Kai moves fluidly between strings, keys, winds and skins creating a rich musical backdrop for duo’s expansive songwriting.

They have performed at Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Kate Wolf Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Kerrville Folk Festival, American River Music Festival, Sisters Folk Festival, as well as many other prestigious venues and stages.

Source: Auburn State Theatre