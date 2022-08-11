‘A moving musical experience:’ Keith Greeninger, Dayan Kai perform with Special Guest Joe Craven at the Auburn State Theatre
Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai are two powerful artists who combine award-winning songwriting, stunning vocal harmonies, and inspiring in-the-moment musical collaboration. Both are well-known and critically acclaimed solo artists, and when these long-time friends perform together it’s always a moving musical experience that has made them a favorite at venues and festivals throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The duo comes to Auburn State Theatre on Friday, Aug. 12 with special guest Joe Craven. Craven is an entertaining musical madman with anything that has strings attached, has made music with many folks – notably violinist Stéphane Grappelli and Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia – to string guy David Lindley and banjo fusionist Alison Brown.
Keith Greeninger is a seasoned troubadour and captivating performer. His masterfully crafted songs and warm distinctive vocals have earned him the top songwriting awards at the legendary Telluride Bluegrass and Kerrville Folk Festivals. His songs cut an honest, hard-worn path to places of simple truth about good people holding on to hope and instinct in a world that often tries to strip these things away.
Dayan Kai is a true musical force of nature. Born without sight, he began playing classical piano as a toddler. He plays a diverse array of musical instruments with mesmerizing ease. With a harmony voice most angels would trade their wings in for, Kai moves fluidly between strings, keys, winds and skins creating a rich musical backdrop for duo’s expansive songwriting.
They have performed at Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Kate Wolf Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Kerrville Folk Festival, American River Music Festival, Sisters Folk Festival, as well as many other prestigious venues and stages.
Source: Auburn State Theatre
WHAT: Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai with special guest Joe Craven
WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
RUN TIME: 2 hours with Intermission
TICKETS & MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156; Reserved Seating: $30 + $6 fees
Truth or Dare Productions’ Reel Burlesque pays tribute to ‘favorite’ movies
Get ready for a night at the movies with Truth or Dare Productions’ Reel Burlesque at the Nevada Theatre. Join us Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. for burlesque tributes to our favorite movies. We’ll be…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.