A ‘Miss Julie’ for our time

INFO: Visit http://www.sierratheaters.com or call 530-477-9000 for more information

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com/ntlive or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday and at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12

The new season of compelling drama broadcast live from the National Theatre of London starts this week at Sierra Cinemas. Since 2010, local audiences have been enjoying this world-class series of plays featuring the top actors, directors, and designers in the theatre world today.

The new season kicks off with an adaptation of the 19th century naturalistic play "Miss Julie" by August Strindberg. This new play, "Julie," written by Polly Stenham, remains shocking and fiercely relevant in its new setting of contemporary London.

"Julie" will play twice at Sierra Cinemas — 6:30 p.m. Thursday with an encore the following week at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12.

BAFTA Award-winning actress Vanessa Kirby ("The Crown," "Mission: Impossible — Fallout") and Eric Kofi Abrefa ("The Amen Corner") feature in the cast of this brand new production, directed by Carrie Cracknell (NT Live: "The Deep Blue Sea").

Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean — which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

"Packs an emotional punch. Vanessa Kirby is magnetic as Julie." — Mail on Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You

"Provocative and profound. Carrie Cracknell's direction is astonishing." — The Stage.

"A superlative production. Exhilarating." — Time Out.

"Julie" is not recommended for audiences under age 16. The production contains strong language, scenes of a sexual nature and strobe lighting.

National Theatre Live is an initiative by the National Theatre to broadcast live performances onto cinema screens around the world. Since its first season in June 2009, over 1.8 million people have experienced the work of National Theatre Live in 700 cinemas in 25 countries.

Upcoming productions from NT Live this fall include "King Lear," starring Ian McKellen in late September, "The Madness of King George" in late November, and "Antony and Cleopatra" starring Ralph Fiennes in December.

Tickets for "Julie" are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and children 12 and under. Advance tickets are available now at the Sierra Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.

Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at the corner of Hughes Road in Grass Valley.

Source: Sierra Cinemas.