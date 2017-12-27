A masquerade party with Fleetwood Mask at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley will ring in the new year with a dance concert by Fleetwood Mask playing the music of Fleetwood Mac on Sunday. Replicating one of rock's most successful bands is a passion for Fleetwood Mask.

With over 25 years of professional music and theatrical experience combined, Fleetwood Mask is dedicated to providing audiences from festivals, wineries and clubs a fun and exciting Fleetwood Mac musical experience.

Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood said, "Get excited! Just listen to their music and you'll hear what I'm talking about. They even look like us!"

Introduced to Fleetwood Mac in the mid '70s, Don Oberempt was attracted to the rhythmic beat drumming style of Mick Fleetwood and the syncopated drum patterns of his music.

Singing since she was five years old, Claudette Rodrigues learned she had a talent for vocal performance. She studied opera and theater, has a natural, quick-vibrato, and has found amazing costume designers to replicate Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks outfits.

Music director keyboardist Barbara Martin has studied and taught classical, jazz and blues piano. Martin has always been inspired by the singing/songwriting skills of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie and has performed and published many songs of her own.

Mark Blasquez worked with artists such as Nine Inch Nails, Guns and Roses, Berlin, and Ministry. His original music can be heard on movie trailers and TV shows such as "CSI," "Burn Notice," "Smallville," and many others. Blasquez's signature musicianship channels the spirit and sound of Lindsey Buckingham.

Paul Jones started Fleetwood Mask in 2011. He started playing bass before he was a teenager and was influenced by 70's and 80's rock, soul, funk and punk sounds of the Bay Area.

Jason Moss has been playing guitar for over thirty years and for 18 years as a member of the Cherry Poppin' Daddies. Moss recorded six album with the "Daddies" from 1994 through 2009, including their 1997 double-platinum hit "Zoot Suit Riot." He toured extensively with the band, including the Vans Warped Tour, stints opening for the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and international routes through Australia and Europe. After moving to the bay area from Eugene, Oregon in 2012.