A man of many talents

TICKETS: Reserved Seating: $77 members, $87 general public. General Admission Lounge Seating: $42 members, $47 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop — 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

Praised by the New York Times for his "genuine originality," Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, composers and songwriters of his generation. The New York-born, Montreal-raised singer songwriter has released eight studio albums, three DVDs, and three live albums, including the Grammy nominated "Rufus Does Judy" at Carnegie Hall.

Wainwright has received Juno Awards for Best Alternative Album in 1999 and 2002 for "Rufus Wainwright and Poses," respectively, and nominations for his albums "Want Two" (2005) and "Release the Stars" (2008). He was nominated for Songwriter of the Year in 2008 for his "Release the Stars" album. He also composed the original music for choreographer Stephen Petronio's work "BLOOM" which has toured across the country.

Musically Wainwright has collaborated with artists including Elton John, David Byrne, Boy George, Joni Mitchell, Pet Shop Boys and producer Mark Ronson among others.

In addition to being a celebrated contemporary pop singer, Wainwright has made a name for himself in the classical world. His much acclaimed first opera, titled "Prima Donna," premiered at the Manchester International Festival in July 2009. The opera was subsequently performed in London at Sadler's Wells in April 2010, in Toronto at the Luminato Festival in June 2010 and at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House in February 2012.

Wainwright has also distinguished himself by playing original orchestrated pop songs and pieces from an extensive classical repertoire with well-respected opera singers and orchestras around the world. He was commissioned by the San Francisco Symphony to compose "Five Shakespeare Sonnets," a five-movement suite that sets the texts from selected Shakespearian "Sonnets" to orchestra and voice.

"Five Shakespeare Sonnets" premiered in the U.S. in 2010 and debuted in the U.K. in 2012 with the sixty-piece BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Rory MacDonald. Wainwright was asked by famed director Robert Wilson to compose music for Shakespeare Sonnette that was staged at the Berlin Ensemble in 2009.

Recommended Stories For You

Wainwright celebrated the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death with the release of his latest album "Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets on Deutsche Grammophon" worldwide on April 22, 2016.

Opening the show will be singer songwriter (and Wainwright's half sister) Lucy Wainwright Roche. Wainwright Roche spent her formative years traveling with and amongst her large musical family.

After high school, she attended Oberlin College in Ohio, earned a Master's degree in education at Bank Street College of Education in Manhattan, and eventually began teaching second and third grade.

In 2005 and 2006, she joined brother Rufus Wainwright on tour to sing backup, and by 2007 had ditched the classroom for good and released an eight song, debut CD.