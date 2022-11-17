‘A magical, muscial night:’ Mother and son due perform at The Nevada Theater

This mother and son duo come from a family full of musicians, with deep musical ties to Nevada County.

Kris and Dominic Stepanian are thrilled to share a new collection of songs never before performed by them. Their new collection is a mixture of blues and classic rock, and includes renditions of songs from some of their favorite artists including Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Peter Frampton, Lindsey Buckingham, and Led Zeppelin, to name a few.

The Stepanians are Nevada County natives. This mother and son duo come from a family full of musicians, with deep musical ties to Nevada County. In the 1940’s, Kris’s grandpa, Don Daniels Sr., a professional trombonist, opened the first radio station in Nevada City and for decades conducted numerous big-band groups and embedding music into the hearts of his children and grandchildren, Kris included. It is no wonder that Kris was drawn to her husband of over 30 years, who is also a music lover and musician.

Kris started her singing career at age 10, when she began classical training and participating in music festivals and competitions. In high school she was introduced to musical theater, which turned into a passion she continues to this day. Kris has been a regular performer at Nevada City’s Off Broad Street Theater since the year it opened, and has sung with many amazing musicians, including some of Nevada County’s finest. Kris can next be seen on stage at Off Broad Street Theater’s new original musical comedy “Holiday Memories”, opening November 26.

Kris describes making music with her son as magical.

“There is something magical that happens when we play together,” Kris said. “Maybe it is our combined deep love for the music we perform. Maybe it is our mother-son connection. Whatever it is, I love it and I cherish it!”

Dominic was nurtured with a wide variety of music always playing in the house, and his father introduced him and his two siblings to the guitar at early ages. For Dominic, this became his passion, and it is evident by the way he plays. Within weeks after graduation from Nevada Union High School, Dominic began studying at Musicians Institute, where he earned a degree in Performance Guitar. Dominic is a working musician, performing live, in studios and as a teacher. He has done several multi-month tours around the states and in Europe. Most recently, he performed at Bottle Rock Festival in Napa, Bonaroo Festival in Tennessee, The Governor’s Ball in New York and Lollapalooza in Chicago. Dominic can sometimes be found performing in his home town of Nevada County.

A Magical Musical Night takes place Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Nevada Theater in Nevada City. Dave and the Cool Beans Trio will perform as well.

Source: Legacy Presents